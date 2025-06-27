So The 1975, Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo and hundreds of others will be making sure this weekend is one that no one will forget anytime soon.

As the festival prepares to take a hiatus, here's why the festival is taking a break in 2026, and why it's so important.

Why is Glastonbury Festival not returning in 2026?

Glastonbury Festival 2025. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Emily Eavis confirmed back in June 2024 that 2026 will be a "fallow year" for Worthy Farm, where the annual festival is held.

Fallow years are planned breaks and an agricultural practice that allows the farmland to grow uninterrupted, giving it time to replenish the nutrients in the soil and for grass to grow for cattle grazing.

Appearing on BBC's Sidetracked podcast, Emily explained to Annie Mac and Nick Grimshaw that the farm needs time to recover.

"We are due a fallow year. The fallow year is important because it gives the land a rest, and it gives the cows a chance to stay out for longer and reclaim their land," she said.

"I think it’s important, I think it gives everybody time to just switch off and the public as well. It is a lot, isn't it? Then you kind of go away for a bit and it feels lovely when you come back. And I think it’s quite good not [to] seem to be cashing in."

Typically, the fallow years take place every five years of the festival. The last official fallow year was 2018; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both the 2020 and 2021 festivals were cancelled, so it's been rebooted from then.

Speaking to the BBC ahead of this year's festival, Emily added that the fallow year is also a benefit to the local area of Pilton, Cornwall, as it gives them time to rest as well.

