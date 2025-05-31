Unforgotten's Nicola Walker and Blackadder star's paranormal drama is airing again on BBC Radio 4
The audio drama comes from Doctor Who director Julian Simpson.
Unforgotten favourite Nicola Walker stars alongside Blackadder and Notting Hill actor Tim McInnerny in three-part sardonically humorous paranormal audio drama Mythos.
It's written and director by Julian Simpson, whose credits include episodes of Doctor Who as well as BBC Radio 4's The Lovecraft Investigations.
Mythos is described as a series that looks at British folklore through a quasi-scientific prism.
It centres on a secretive government agency which investigates supernatural and otherworldly threats.
Walker stars as the ghost of a nun, while McInnerny plays her boss.
In the first episode, her character searches for a spell book in a remote village.
Mythos also stars Wicked and Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey, as well as Van der Valk's Emma Fielding and Underworld actor Steven Mackintosh.
It was first broadcast on BBC Radio 4 back in 2017 but the 45-minute first episode, titled Mythos, will be airing again on the station tomorrow, Sunday 1st June, at 4pm.
The second episode, Glamis, airs the following Sunday (8th June) at the same time and the third, Albion, is broadcast a week later at 4pm on Sunday 15th June.
Mythos starts Sunday 1st June at 4pm on BBC Radio 4.
