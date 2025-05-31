Mythos is described as a series that looks at British folklore through a quasi-scientific prism.

It centres on a secretive government agency which investigates supernatural and otherworldly threats.

Walker stars as the ghost of a nun, while McInnerny plays her boss.

In the first episode, her character searches for a spell book in a remote village.

Mythos also stars Wicked and Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey, as well as Van der Valk's Emma Fielding and Underworld actor Steven Mackintosh.

It was first broadcast on BBC Radio 4 back in 2017 but the 45-minute first episode, titled Mythos, will be airing again on the station tomorrow, Sunday 1st June, at 4pm.

The second episode, Glamis, airs the following Sunday (8th June) at the same time and the third, Albion, is broadcast a week later at 4pm on Sunday 15th June.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Mythos starts Sunday 1st June at 4pm on BBC Radio 4.