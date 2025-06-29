Wolf Alice albums in order: Full list of releases and their track lists
The band have become a force to be reckoned with on the music scene
Wolf Alice are back at Glastonbury and ready to give it their all as they take to The Other Stage on Sunday 29th June 2025 ahead of The Prodigy.
With the band the penultimate act on the line-up, they are set to showcase their best songs to date and tease us with new material ahead of the release of their next album, The Clearing.
First formed by frontwoman Ellie Roswell and guitarist Joff Oddie back in 2010, the group have evolved from an acoustic duo to a full rock band, with all three of their albums to date reaching the Top 2 on the Official Charts.
After their last release Blue Weekend made it to the top spot, will they be able to keep up their winning streak?
Ahead of their performance, here's everything you need to know about what they've released so far...
Wolf Alice's albums in release date order
So far, the band have released three album (with their fourth on the way)
These are:
- My Love Is Cool (2015)
- Visions of a Life (2017)
- Blue Weekend (2021)
- The Clearing (2025)
Wolf Alice's albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes
My Love Is Cool (2015)
Tracklist:
- Turn to Dust
- Bros
- Your Loves Whore
- You're a Germ
- Lisbon
- Silk
- Freazy
- Giant Peach
- Swallowtail
- Soapy Water
- Fluffy
- The Wonderwhy
Hidden track: My Love Is Cool
Visions of a Life (2017)
Tracklist:
- Heavenward
- Yuk Foo
- Beautifully Unconventional
- Don't Delete the Kisses
- Planet Hunter
- Sky Musings
- Formidable Cool
- Space & Time
- Sadboy
- St. Purple & Green
- After the Zero Hour
- Visions of a Life
Blue Weekend (2021)
Tracklist:
- The Beach
- Delicious Things
- Lipstick on the Glass
- Smile
- Safe from Heartbreak (If You Never Fall in Love)
- How Can I Make It OK?
- Play the Greatest Hits
- Feeling Myself
- The Last Man on Earth
- No Hard Feelings
- The Beach II
The Clearing (2025)
Tracklist:
- Bloom Baby Bloom
- The Sofa
Wolf Alice's fourth album is set to be released in September, but they have yet to release the full tracklist.
Currently, it's been confirmed that the lead single, Bloom Baby Bloom, will be the second track on the album, while The Sofa will be the 10th and final.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Tilly Pearce is a freelance TV journalist whose coverage ranges from reality shows like Love Is Blind to sci-fi shows like Fallout. She is an NCTJ Gold Standard accredited journalist, who has previously worked as Deputy TV Editor (maternity cover) at Digital Spy, and Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor at Daily Express US.