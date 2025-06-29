First formed by frontwoman Ellie Roswell and guitarist Joff Oddie back in 2010, the group have evolved from an acoustic duo to a full rock band, with all three of their albums to date reaching the Top 2 on the Official Charts.

After their last release Blue Weekend made it to the top spot, will they be able to keep up their winning streak?

Ahead of their performance, here's everything you need to know about what they've released so far...

So far, the band have released three album (with their fourth on the way)

These are:

My Love Is Cool (2015)

Visions of a Life (2017)

Blue Weekend (2021)

The Clearing (2025)

Wolf Alice's albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes

My Love Is Cool (2015)

Wolf Alice, pictured in 2015. David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns

Tracklist:

Turn to Dust Bros Your Loves Whore You're a Germ Lisbon Silk Freazy Giant Peach Swallowtail Soapy Water Fluffy The Wonderwhy

Hidden track: My Love Is Cool

Visions of a Life (2017)

Wolf Alice, pictured in 2017. Visionhaus/Corbis via Getty Images

Tracklist:

Heavenward Yuk Foo Beautifully Unconventional Don't Delete the Kisses Planet Hunter Sky Musings Formidable Cool Space & Time Sadboy St. Purple & Green After the Zero Hour Visions of a Life

Blue Weekend (2021)

Wolf Alice, pictured in 2022. Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Tracklist:

The Beach Delicious Things Lipstick on the Glass Smile Safe from Heartbreak (If You Never Fall in Love) How Can I Make It OK? Play the Greatest Hits Feeling Myself The Last Man on Earth No Hard Feelings The Beach II

The Clearing (2025)

Wolf Alice, pictured 2025 Elena Di Vincenzo/Archivio Elena Di Vincenzo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Tracklist:

Bloom Baby Bloom

The Sofa

Wolf Alice's fourth album is set to be released in September, but they have yet to release the full tracklist.

Currently, it's been confirmed that the lead single, Bloom Baby Bloom, will be the second track on the album, while The Sofa will be the 10th and final.

