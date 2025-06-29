Wolf Alice are back at Glastonbury and ready to give it their all as they take to The Other Stage on Sunday 29th June 2025 ahead of The Prodigy.

With the band the penultimate act on the line-up, they are set to showcase their best songs to date and tease us with new material ahead of the release of their next album, The Clearing.

First formed by frontwoman Ellie Roswell and guitarist Joff Oddie back in 2010, the group have evolved from an acoustic duo to a full rock band, with all three of their albums to date reaching the Top 2 on the Official Charts.

After their last release Blue Weekend made it to the top spot, will they be able to keep up their winning streak?

Ahead of their performance, here's everything you need to know about what they've released so far...

Wolf Alice's albums in release date order

So far, the band have released three album (with their fourth on the way)

These are:

  • My Love Is Cool (2015)
  • Visions of a Life (2017)
  • Blue Weekend (2021)
  • The Clearing (2025)

Wolf Alice's albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes

My Love Is Cool (2015)

PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 13: Wolf Alice performs at La Cigale on November 13, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns)
Wolf Alice, pictured in 2015. David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns

Tracklist:

  1. Turn to Dust
  2. Bros
  3. Your Loves Whore
  4. You're a Germ
  5. Lisbon
  6. Silk
  7. Freazy
  8. Giant Peach
  9. Swallowtail
  10. Soapy Water
  11. Fluffy
  12. The Wonderwhy
    Hidden track: My Love Is Cool

Visions of a Life (2017)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Wolf Alice lead singer Ellie Rowsell and lead guitarist Joff Oddie perform with the band at the O2 Apollo Manchester on November 9, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Corbis via Getty Images)
Wolf Alice, pictured in 2017. Visionhaus/Corbis via Getty Images

Tracklist:

  1. Heavenward
  2. Yuk Foo
  3. Beautifully Unconventional
  4. Don't Delete the Kisses
  5. Planet Hunter
  6. Sky Musings
  7. Formidable Cool
  8. Space & Time
  9. Sadboy
  10. St. Purple & Green
  11. After the Zero Hour
  12. Visions of a Life

Blue Weekend (2021)

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Ellie Rowsell and Joff Oddie of Wolf Alice perform on the Pyramid Stage during day three of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. The 50th anniversary of Glastonbury’s inaugural event in 1970 was postponed twice after two cancelled events, in 2020 and 2021, due to the Covid pandemic. The festival, founded by farmer Michael Eavis, is the largest greenfield music and performing arts festival in the world. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)
Wolf Alice, pictured in 2022. Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Tracklist:

  1. The Beach
  2. Delicious Things
  3. Lipstick on the Glass
  4. Smile
  5. Safe from Heartbreak (If You Never Fall in Love)
  6. How Can I Make It OK?
  7. Play the Greatest Hits
  8. Feeling Myself
  9. The Last Man on Earth
  10. No Hard Feelings
  11. The Beach II

The Clearing (2025)

English band Wolf Alice presents their new album coming out at the Apollo Club in Milan. Milan (Italy), June 9th, 2025 (Photo by Elena Di Vincenzo/Archivio Elena Di Vincenzo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
Wolf Alice, pictured 2025 Elena Di Vincenzo/Archivio Elena Di Vincenzo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Tracklist:

  • Bloom Baby Bloom
  • The Sofa

Wolf Alice's fourth album is set to be released in September, but they have yet to release the full tracklist.

Currently, it's been confirmed that the lead single, Bloom Baby Bloom, will be the second track on the album, while The Sofa will be the 10th and final.

