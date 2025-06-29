Glastonbury 2025 daily schedule: Set times for Sunday 29th June and who to watch
As Worthy Farm closes out another jam-packed year, here's who you should be checking out (and where to find them).
In the blink of an eye, Glastonbury Festival is coming to an end – so why not go out with a bang?
As the beloved festival prepares to take a "rested" year, you'll now have to wait until 2027 for it to come back, but in order to make up for it, Worthy Farm is making sure this Sunday is one to remember.
From Rod Stewart taking the Legends slot to pop princess Olivia Rodrigo taking to the headline stage to close the weekend out, there is truly something for everyone.
And we're here to make sure you see everyone you want, with a full list of timings and who will be performing.
Here's what you need to know about who will be performing, when they'll be playing – and who we recommend you check out.
What are the must-see Glastonbury sets on Sunday 29th June?
Cymande (West Holts Stage, 2pm)
Ahead of the festival, Craig Charles told Radio Times: "My must-watch act at Glastonbury 2025 is Cymande. They were Britain’s undiscovered supergroup. They toured extensively with Al Green in the 1970s and should have been as big as Earth Wind and Fire.
"Songs like Brothers on the Slide and Bra are essential listening for anyone into groovy music and good time vibes. They performed a live session on my 6 Music show earlier this year and tore the roof off."
Rod Stewart (Pyramid Stage, 3:45pm)
After a string of illnesses, Rod Stewart is back with force and taking the Legends slot this Sunday evening, 23 years since he last made an appearance at the festival.
The Maggie May and Do Ya Think I'm Sexy singer has decades of classics locked and loaded – with so much planned that he was even given an extended run time.
Speaking to Radio Times, he said: "It’s difficult because they only gave me an hour-and-a-quarter slot. So I begged them: can I do another 15 minutes? Because usually I play for two hours.
"It means that there’s a lot of songs that people love that I won’t be able to play – and I’ve got three guests coming on."
We can't wait.
The Maccabees (Park Stage, 9:15pm)
If after a wild weekend of partying and non-stop dancing, The Maccabees set may just be the perfect place to wind down and gather yourself while listening to something relaxing.
"The Maccabees coming back is a wonderful thing and The Park is the perfect setting for this to be happening," said Jo Whiley.
"It’s the prettiest of places and has an intimacy and ambience which will suit their emotional, anthemic sound. I’ll be down the front at their feet weeping with the best of them."
The Prodigy (Other Stage, 9:45pm)
No festival is ever quite complete without a set from The Prodigy, whose hard-hitting beats will leave you unable to stand still.
From Smack My B***h up to Firestarter, the band's stage shows always know how to get a crowd moving, and if you still have the energy, this is the perfect place to burn it off before winding down for the weekend.
Olivia Rodrigo (Pyramid Stage, 9:45pm)
Ending the weekend with an all-out party, we have Olivia Rodrigo – the American pop princess with angst-fuelled anthems you can't help but dance to.
The 22-year-old will be shutting down the show with hits including Good 4 U, Bad Idea Right? and Vampire.
Glastonbury 2025 daily schedule: Who's playing on Sunday 29th June?
Pyramid Stage
- 11.15am: The Selecter
- 12.30pm: Celeste
- 2pm: The Libertines
- 3.45pm: Rod Stewart
- 6pm: Nile Rodgers & Chic
- 7.45pm: Noah Kahan
- 9.45pm: Olivia Rodrigo
Other Stage
- 11.15am: Louis Dunford
- 12.30pm: Nadine Shah
- 1.45pm: Shaboozey
- 3pm: Joy Crookes
- 4.30pm: Turnstile
- 6pm: Snow Patrol
- 7.45pm: Wolf Alice
- 9.45pm: The Prodigy
West Holts Stage
- 11am: Thandii
- 12.30pm: Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble
- 2pm: Cymande
- 3.30pm: Black Uhuru
- 5pm: Goat
- 6.30pm: The Brian Jonestown Massacre
- 8pm: Parcels
- 9.45pm: Overmono
Woodsies
- 11.15am: Westside Cowboy
- 12.30pm: Gurriers
- 2pm: Sprints
- 3.30pm: Djo
- 5pm: Black Country, New Road
- 6.30pm: St Vincent
- 8pm: AJ Tracey
- 9.30pm: Jorja Smith
The Park Stage
- 11.30am: Melin Melyn
- 12.45pm: Geordie Greep
- 2pm: Katy J Pearson
- 3.15pm: Royel Otis
- 4.30pm: Girl in Red
- 6pm: Kae Tempest
- 7.35pm: Future Islands
- 9.15pm: The Maccabees
Acoustic Stage
- 11.30am: Dawn Landes & Friends Perform The Liberated Woman’s Songbook
- 12.10pm: Toby Lee
- 1pm: The Henry Girls
- 2pm: Michele Stodart
- 3pm: The Riptide Movement
- 4pm: PP Arnold
- 5pm: London Community Gospel Choir
- 6.30pm: Rhiannon Giddens With Dirk Powell
- 8pm: The Bootleg Beatles
- 9.30pm: Roy Harper
Avalon Stage
- 11.25am: Dea Matrona
- 12.30pm: Talisk
- 1.55pm: Brooke Combe
- 3.20pm: The Horne Section
- 4.50pm: My Baby
- 6.20pm: The Big Moon
- 7.50pm: Sam Ryder
- 9.20pm: Bear’s Den
- 10.50pm: Alabama 3
Left Field
- 12pm: [PANEL] How To Fix The Crisis Care (Ashley John-Baptiste, Daisy-May Hudson, Emily Kenway, Filipino Domestic Workers Assoc., Minnie Rahman)
- 1.30pm: Disability Cuts: The Fight Back (Ady, My Life My Choice, Andy Burnham, Disabled People Against The Cuts, Layla Steadman-bevan, John Harris)
- 3pm: Radical Round Up: With Billy Bragg, Grandson, Jamie Webster
- 4.30pm: The Halfway Kid
- 5.35pm: Du Blonde
- 6.40pm: Red Rum Club
- 7.50pm: Reverend and The Makers
- 9pm: Grandson
Arcadia
- 8pm: Jeremiah Asiamah
- 9pm: Eva Lazarus
- 9.30pm: Dr Banana B2b Gallegos
- 10.30pm: Girls Don’t Sync
- 11.30pm: Dragonfly Show
- 11.40pm: Becky Hill
- 12.10am: Shy Fx B2b Eats Everything
- 1.30am: Basslayerz B2b Born on Road
