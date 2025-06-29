From Rod Stewart taking the Legends slot to pop princess Olivia Rodrigo taking to the headline stage to close the weekend out, there is truly something for everyone.

And we're here to make sure you see everyone you want, with a full list of timings and who will be performing.

Here's what you need to know about who will be performing, when they'll be playing – and who we recommend you check out.

What are the must-see Glastonbury sets on Sunday 29th June?

Olivia Rodrigo. Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Cymande (West Holts Stage, 2pm)

Ahead of the festival, Craig Charles told Radio Times: "My must-watch act at Glastonbury 2025 is Cymande. They were Britain’s undiscovered supergroup. They toured extensively with Al Green in the 1970s and should have been as big as Earth Wind and Fire.

"Songs like Brothers on the Slide and Bra are essential listening for anyone into groovy music and good time vibes. They performed a live session on my 6 Music show earlier this year and tore the roof off."

Rod Stewart (Pyramid Stage, 3:45pm)

After a string of illnesses, Rod Stewart is back with force and taking the Legends slot this Sunday evening, 23 years since he last made an appearance at the festival.

The Maggie May and Do Ya Think I'm Sexy singer has decades of classics locked and loaded – with so much planned that he was even given an extended run time.

Speaking to Radio Times, he said: "It’s difficult because they only gave me an hour-and-a-quarter slot. So I begged them: can I do another 15 minutes? Because usually I play for two hours.

"It means that there’s a lot of songs that people love that I won’t be able to play – and I’ve got three guests coming on."

We can't wait.

The Maccabees (Park Stage, 9:15pm)

If after a wild weekend of partying and non-stop dancing, The Maccabees set may just be the perfect place to wind down and gather yourself while listening to something relaxing.

"The Maccabees coming back is a wonderful thing and The Park is the perfect setting for this to be happening," said Jo Whiley.

"It’s the prettiest of places and has an intimacy and ambience which will suit their emotional, anthemic sound. I’ll be down the front at their feet weeping with the best of them."

The Prodigy (Other Stage, 9:45pm)

No festival is ever quite complete without a set from The Prodigy, whose hard-hitting beats will leave you unable to stand still.

From Smack My B***h up to Firestarter, the band's stage shows always know how to get a crowd moving, and if you still have the energy, this is the perfect place to burn it off before winding down for the weekend.

Olivia Rodrigo (Pyramid Stage, 9:45pm)

Ending the weekend with an all-out party, we have Olivia Rodrigo – the American pop princess with angst-fuelled anthems you can't help but dance to.

The 22-year-old will be shutting down the show with hits including Good 4 U, Bad Idea Right? and Vampire.

Glastonbury 2025 daily schedule: Who's playing on Sunday 29th June?

Rod Stewart. Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Image

Pyramid Stage

11.15am: The Selecter

12.30pm: Celeste

2pm: The Libertines

3.45pm: Rod Stewart

6pm: Nile Rodgers & Chic

7.45pm: Noah Kahan

9.45pm: Olivia Rodrigo

Other Stage

11.15am: Louis Dunford

12.30pm: Nadine Shah

1.45pm: Shaboozey

3pm: Joy Crookes

4.30pm: Turnstile

6pm: Snow Patrol

7.45pm: Wolf Alice

9.45pm: The Prodigy

West Holts Stage

11am: Thandii

12.30pm: Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble

2pm: Cymande

3.30pm: Black Uhuru

5pm: Goat

6.30pm: The Brian Jonestown Massacre

8pm: Parcels

9.45pm: Overmono

Joe Keery (aka Djo). Matt Jelonek/WireImage

Woodsies

11.15am: Westside Cowboy

12.30pm: Gurriers

2pm: Sprints

3.30pm: Djo

5pm: Black Country, New Road

6.30pm: St Vincent

8pm: AJ Tracey

9.30pm: Jorja Smith

The Park Stage

11.30am: Melin Melyn

12.45pm: Geordie Greep

2pm: Katy J Pearson

3.15pm: Royel Otis

4.30pm: Girl in Red

6pm: Kae Tempest

7.35pm: Future Islands

9.15pm: The Maccabees

Acoustic Stage

11.30am: Dawn Landes & Friends Perform The Liberated Woman’s Songbook

12.10pm: Toby Lee

1pm: The Henry Girls

2pm: Michele Stodart

3pm: The Riptide Movement

4pm: PP Arnold

5pm: London Community Gospel Choir

6.30pm: Rhiannon Giddens With Dirk Powell

8pm: The Bootleg Beatles

9.30pm: Roy Harper

Shaboozey. Carlos Gonzalez/Penske Media via Getty Images

Avalon Stage

11.25am: Dea Matrona

12.30pm: Talisk

1.55pm: Brooke Combe

3.20pm: The Horne Section

4.50pm: My Baby

6.20pm: The Big Moon

7.50pm: Sam Ryder

9.20pm: Bear’s Den

10.50pm: Alabama 3

Left Field

12pm: [PANEL] How To Fix The Crisis Care (Ashley John-Baptiste, Daisy-May Hudson, Emily Kenway, Filipino Domestic Workers Assoc., Minnie Rahman)

1.30pm: Disability Cuts: The Fight Back (Ady, My Life My Choice, Andy Burnham, Disabled People Against The Cuts, Layla Steadman-bevan, John Harris)

3pm: Radical Round Up: With Billy Bragg, Grandson, Jamie Webster

4.30pm: The Halfway Kid

5.35pm: Du Blonde

6.40pm: Red Rum Club

7.50pm: Reverend and The Makers

9pm: Grandson

Arcadia

8pm: Jeremiah Asiamah

9pm: Eva Lazarus

9.30pm: Dr Banana B2b Gallegos

10.30pm: Girls Don’t Sync

11.30pm: Dragonfly Show

11.40pm: Becky Hill

12.10am: Shy Fx B2b Eats Everything

1.30am: Basslayerz B2b Born on Road

