"And then he leaves for days at a time. You don't know where he's gone or who he's with. And you realise – if you looked back – you'd say to yourself: don't let him in."

Armitage voices Nick, the enigmatic villain at the centre of the piece, with Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt playing his initially unsuspecting wife, Martha.

Meanwhile, voice actor Tamaryn Payne, of Baldur's Gate III fame, plays Ash – the daughter of a widowed woman that Nick has set his sights on next. Gemma Whelan (The Tower), Louise Brealey (Sherlock) and voice actor Patience Tomlinson also feature.

Jewell said: "I was thrilled when I heard Richard was interested in voicing Nick. He's naturally charming and charismatic but can also bring the subtle nuance needed to show Nick's manipulation – he's the perfect choice.

"I am also honoured that Joanne Froggatt and Tamaryn Payne are returning to voice my new audiobook – I loved how they brought to life The Night She Disappeared and The Family Upstairs.

"I have no doubt this ensemble will create an audiobook experience that is both immersive and unforgettable, one I'm sure my readers will enjoy."

Armitage commented: "Lisa's storytelling is utterly compelling, and I really enjoyed bringing Nick to life in this way – he really is the perfect villain. There's something so cinematic about this story, I'm certain fans of the genre will love it."

Don't Let Him In is available in hardcover and audiobook from Thursday 3rd July 2025.

