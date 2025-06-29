However, with tomorrow's (Monday 30th June 2025) weather set to hit 31 degrees in some areas of the UK, the team has released a message via the Glastonbury app encouraging people to head home tonight if they can to avoid overcrowding and overheating in tomorrow's sun.

They've made multiple suggestions, including heading home on Sunday night if possible, or at least packing up cars so they can exit swiftly in the morning.

Further advice was posted on the site's X (formerly Twitter) page, with the team listing ways in which people can stay safe in the sun if revellers are leaving by car or public transport.

Among their advice, the festival organisers issued tailored advice to both those driving away from the festival and those who were departing Worthy Farm via public transport.

In addition to providing tips on staying hydrated and cool in the heat, they added: "Get Travel Updates from Worthy FM on the app & 87.7FM and from @TravelSomerset on Twitter".

For those travelling away on public transport, the advice notes for visitors to follow the correct queues and make sure they are respectful to staff.

However, as well as looking out for guests' own wellbeing, it suggests to keep an eye on those they are travelling with, adding: "Keep an eye on you friends - if you / they feel faint, seek help from stewards".

The advice comes as fans of the festival will no doubt be considering future attendance, but there will be no festival in 2026 as the festival takes a "fallow year".

Appearing on BBC's Sidetracked podcast, Emily explained to Annie Mac and Nick Grimshaw that the farm needs time to recover.

"We are due a fallow year. The fallow year is important because it gives the land a rest, and it gives the cows a chance to stay out for longer and reclaim their land," she said.

"I think it’s important, I think it gives everybody time to just switch off and the public as well. It is a lot, isn't it? Then you kind of go away for a bit and it feels lovely when you come back. And I think it’s quite good not [to] seem to be cashing in."

