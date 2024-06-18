Make sure to follow our Radio Times Podcast channel, wherever you listen to your podcasts, to never miss an episode. You can catch up on our past series too, Series Five, Series Four, Series Three, Series Two and Series One.

Browse our available episodes here!

Karen Gillan on Doctor Who, the Marvel Universe and working with Steven Moffat

Joining Kelly-Anne Taylor for the first episode of this brand-new series of the Radio Times Podcast is the Scottish actress who took Hollywood by storm, Karen Gillan. Born and raised in Inverness, she moved to London aged 18 to pursue acting. After two weeks at drama school, she dropped out and worked in a pub until she was cast in a role that would change her life – the brilliant Amy Pond in Doctor Who.

Since then, she’s conquered Hollywood with her role as Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this episode, we discuss losing your anonymity, the pressures placed on women’s bodies and her brand new show Douglas Is Cancelled.

Check out previous episodes of the Radio Times Podcast. You can also write to the Radio Times Podcast team and let us know your thoughts at: podcast@radiotimes.com.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV and Streaming Guides.