Sir Rod Stewart brings out British music legends as special Glastonbury 2025 guests
The British icon took to the stage for the Legends slot and brought out extra special guests
Sir Rod Stewart took to Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage on Sunday (29th June 2025) for his place in the Legends slot – and made sure to bring out some icons with him.
The 80-year-old rocker had promised before taking to the stage that his set would be one to remember, even spending over £100,000 of his own money to make sure he had everything he needed to make it perfect.
Taking to the stage, Sir Rod brought with him a 12-piece band, including multiple female backing singers who would perform in his stead while he made multiple wardrobe changes.
Starting off in a black and gold suit with a white ruffled shirt, Sir Rod later switched into a hot pink suit, bringing out his first special guest, Simply Red star Mick Hucknall.
The singer, whom Sir Rod called "Mickey Boy", joined him on stage for a performance of If You Don't Know Me By Now – which at one point left Sir Rod stunned to silence as he listened to the crowd sing back to him.
During this part of the set, Sir Rod also paid tribute to Glastonbury founder sIR Michael Eavis, marking his 90th birthday four months early and thanking him for his role in the creation of the festival.
As Michael was brought out on stage in a wheelchair, Rod ran over and hugged him, before dedicating his hit song I Don't Wanna Talk About It to him.
As promised, Rolling Stones icon Ronnie Wood – Rod's former bandmate in the band, Faces – later joined him on stage. Together, they performed the band's track Stay With Me, pulling faces at each other as they played.
The crooner – known for his iconically gravelly singing voice – accidentally ruined the surprise of Lulu by introducing her at the same time as Ronnie, before realising his mistake.
Announcing the singer, Rod and the team awkwardly waited for her arrival, before he told the audience: "Oh yeah, Lulu's coming on after this!"
After Stay With Me, Rod said: "Right, Lulu's coming out now! Come on, Lulu, baby. Where's your little glamstar heart?"
Lulu ran out on stage in a bright white outfit with tasselled trousers, wrapping one of her legs around him before telling him: "You're killing it!"
She later joked: "We make a good couple... Sorry, Penny!" about his wife of 18 years, Loose Women star Penny Lancaster, who was in attendance.
He ended the performance with his entire band and performers joining him for an emotional rendition of We Are Sailing – with Sir Rod donning a sailor's hat before he bid the festival farewell.
His triumphant set on the Pyramid stage comes as Glastonbury winds to a close after a jam-packed three-day musical celebration.
Sir Rod left fans fearing he may not be able to perform in the weeks before the set, with illness leaving him on vocal rest and even cancelling multiple shows in the US in June.
He is currently on a 40-date One Last Time global tour throughout 2025, but at the beginning of the year, he suffered from a bout of COVID-19 and strep throat at the same time.
It's believed to be one of his last large-scale tours of his career, although he's put to bed rumours he could be retiring.
"This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire," he said in a statement for his new tour.
"I love what I do, and I do what I love. I’m fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 metres in 18 seconds."
"I’d like to move on to a Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour the year after next – smaller venues and more intimacy," he added. "But then again, I may not…"
