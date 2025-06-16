Discussing the festival, among other things, in this week's Radio Times magazine, Stewart revealed that his return to the iconic event is going to set him back a whopping £300,000.

Stewart has been on tour in the US, a longstanding commitment, meaning he, his crew, and all their equipment have been across the Atlantic, something which raised logistical issues regarding his upcoming Glasto appearance.

"It was about eight months ago when I was asked to do it," he explains, "maybe a little longer. But it didn't fit with my schedule because I've got to bring everybody back from America."

He goes on to explain the cost of shipping the equipment and staging, stating: "It's going to cost me £300,000 to do it and they only pay you about 120,000 quid. So it's going to cost me."

Fortunately, the cost is something Sir Rod is more than willing to bear, considering the honour of performing in the Legends slot, one shared by so many iconic musicians before him – it "doesn't matter" if he has to take a hit.

Stewart's Legends slot will take place on the final day of the festival, Sunday 29th June, where he'll take to the Pyramid Stage in the early evening.

This year's festival is set to be headlined by The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo, marking a rather wide spectrum of music to enjoy.

