Starring alongside Dinklage are Himesh Patel (Yesterday), Harriet Walter (Succession), Rob Delaney (Catastrophe) and Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer).

Further casting includes Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso), John Bradley (Game of Thrones), Vivian Oparah (Rye Lane) and Patsy Ferran (A Streetcar Named Desire).

This Audible adaptation is being released as part of a new production deal with Agatha Christie Limited and tells the story of an injured and traumatised Captain Hastings (Patel), who has been invited to a large country estate to recover after serving in World War I.

The synopsis continues: "With tensions tearing the family apart, what seems like a perfect haven soon turns into a nightmare, as the matriarch of the family Emily Inglethorp (Walter) dies suddenly one night, with her family swiftly realising her death was no accident.

"With a full ensemble of characters with motives for the murder, nobody is above suspicion. As Hastings is desperate to solve the mystery and protect the family from fervent media speculation, he knows there is only one man who can help.

"With his impeccable suit and exceptional insight, Hastings calls on the brilliant detective he once knew - Hercule Poirot (Dinklage)."

This adaptation has been written by Anna Lea (Around the World in 80 Days) and directed by Alice Lowe (Prevenge) and features an original score by British actor and musician Johnny Flynn (The Detectorists) in collaboration with cellist and composer Joe Zeitlin.

James Prichard, CEO and Chairman of Agatha Christie Limited said: "This project promises to push the boundaries of what audio can be.

"The combination of an extraordinary cast, music by Johnny Flynn and the use of ground-breaking audio technology will make this a completely extraordinary telling of my great grandmother’s first story.

"We are very excited to partner with Audible on this journey and work with them to bring this story to life."

The Mysterious Affair at Styles will be available exclusively on Audible on 14th November. Available now to pre-order at www.audible.co.uk Audible membership may be required.

