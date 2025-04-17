He also spent 25 years as the spokesperson for the Eurovision Song Contest – delivering the UK public's voting results between 1977 and 2002.

Paying tribute to Berry, Tony Blackburn wrote on X: "I'm so sad my friend Colin Berry passed away yesterday, Phil Swern, Colin and I used to have great times in the 60's as Colin was a part of Radio Caroline and then a newsreader and DJ on the BBC.

"I saw him last week and was due to see him today but sadly he passed away yesterday afternoon. He was a great friend and I send his family my love at this sad time. RIP Colin xx"

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, added: "All of us at Radio 2 were saddened to hear of the passing of Colin Berry, who was part of our on air family for many years. We send our condolences to his family and friends."

Berry first started his radio career in 1965 as part of the team of Radio Caroline – one of the iconic ‘pirate radio’ stations.

He later went on to work at Yorkshire Television on its launch, before becoming a record promoter and hosting BBC Radio Medway’s team as the Saturday afternoon presenter.

Berry joined the BBC Radio 2 team as a presenter and newsreader in 1973, and appeared on some of its biggest late night shows including The Late Show, Night Ride, Band Parade and Music Through Midnight, as well as covering daytime presenters.

He remained one of the station's most familiar voices until September 2012, at which point he continued to host the BBC's local radio stations.

