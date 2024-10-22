The show will take place on 4th December this year at the Royal Albert Hall in London, with ticket presale beginning this Thursday (24th October) at 10am.

According to the official description of what's to come, there will be "a very serious review of the year in entertainment, a live Q&A with the audience, and a few special surprises".

On the announcement of the live show, Osman said, "What better way to kick off the Christmas season than a look back at the hits and misses of 2024?

"An evening of fun and games, scurrilous entertainment gossip, special prizes and celebrity surprises. Suitable for everyone, except probably Guy Ritchie."

Royal Albert Hall. johen-redman Unsplash

Hyde also said: "The Royal Albert Hall is the ultimate magnificent venue - I am hugely looking forward to lowering the tone of it.

"As both a Christmas obsessive and someone given to anxiety dreams, I believe there is simply no better way to combine these two pursuits than to agree to doing a festive show at the Royal Albert Hall."

The podcast takes listeners behind the scenes of the entertainment world, covering everything from movies to TV, books and music, as well as discussing the week's most pressing headlines, pop culture takes and more.

In fact, it's gone on to become one of Goalhanger's most successful podcasts, and has consistently ranked in the UK's top 10 podcast charts this year, being downloaded over 3 million times each month.

The news of The Rest Is Entertainment's podcast taking to the stage comes in the same month as a live show for another Goalhanger hit podcast, The Rest Is Politics.

Fronted by former Downing Street director of communications and strategy Alastair Campbell and cabinet minister Rory Stewart, The Rest Is Politics hosted a live edition of their podcast at London's O2, and the podcast has toured the UK four times since it debuted back in 2022.

So, it could very well be the case that this won't be the first and only time to catch The Rest Is Entertainment on the big stage!

As well as being an iconic music venue, the Royal Albert Hall has also been a mainstay for recent podcast shows.

On the announcement of The Rest Is Entertainment coming this December, Matthew Todd, director of programming at the Royal Albert Hall, said: "We're delighted to welcome Marina and Richard to the Hall.

"Encouraging new talent is a very important part of our work, and we always want to support people in the early stages of their careers.

"Richard and Marina looked like they needed a leg up, and we were only too pleased to help."

Presale for The Rest Is Entertainment at the Royal Albert Hall begins on Thursday 24th October at 10am, with general sale starting on Friday 25th October at 10am. Full ticket information can be found on the Royal Albert Hall website.

