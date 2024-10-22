Erik Menendez star Cooper Koch doesn't want to return for more Monsters: "I'm ready to let go"
“I think I’m ready to go onto the next thing."
Since its release on Netflix, people have been wondering whether or not there will be additional episodes of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, especially seeing as there have been developments in the real-life case.
Series creator Ryan Murphy initially expressed interest in doing so, but it seems as though one of the show's leading actors isn't too keen on the idea.
Speaking at the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday 19th October, Variety asked Cooper Koch about the possibility of doing bonus episodes of the Netflix series.
Koch said: "I think we told the story. We did it."
He continued: "I think I’m ready to go onto the next thing. I’ve loved talking about it and I’ve loved advocating for them and I’m really excited for them to get out hopefully, but in terms of being Erik again, I think I’m ready to let that go."
Koch, of course, starred as Erik Menendez in the series alongside Nicholas Alexander Chavez as brother Lyle, with the rest of the main cast including Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny, Nathan Lane and Ari Graynor.
But after the release of the series, Murphy said that he'd be interested in doing "one or two episodes", but only if the lead actors were on board.
Speaking to Variety, Murphy said: “I think what I would be interested in doing, if Nicholas [Alexander Chavez] and Cooper [Koch] would agree to do it, is maybe one or two episodes that continue the story."
Since the release of the drama, Koch has been a vocal supporter of the real-life brothers and their case, but with him admitting that he wouldn't want to do any further episodes, we would imagine that's the end of Murphy's plans for more.
The series certainly hasn't been without its controversy, aimed at scenes involving how the brother's relationship has been portrayed in a romantic manner.
Responding to said backlash, Nathan Lane told RadioTimes.com: And let’s just really make it clear that this is a dramatisation, it’s not a documentary, not everything should be taken literally.
"Dominick Dunne is expounding his theories at a dinner party and says, 'Perhaps this is what might have been happening and it had nothing to do with José'.
"It’s no different than Hercule Poirot gathering everyone together and saying ‘This happened and this happened and that happened and maybe it didn’t happen that way’. That’s all it is, it’s a writer theorising at a dinner party."
Lane added: "I don’t think people should take it all that literally, that the show itself is suggesting that was the nature of their relationship."
He went on: "Obviously, this has become sensationalised because everyone has been talking about this, but that’s not what the series is about."
While there may not now be plans for more Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Murphy's next Monsters instalment is already confirmed, with it being focused on killer Ed Gein, who will be played by Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam.
