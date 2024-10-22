Speaking at the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday 19th October, Variety asked Cooper Koch about the possibility of doing bonus episodes of the Netflix series.

Koch said: "I think we told the story. We did it."

He continued: "I think I’m ready to go onto the next thing. I’ve loved talking about it and I’ve loved advocating for them and I’m really excited for them to get out hopefully, but in terms of being Erik again, I think I’m ready to let that go."

Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez, Nicholas Chavez as Lyle Menendez in Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story. Miles Crist/Netflix

Koch, of course, starred as Erik Menendez in the series alongside Nicholas Alexander Chavez as brother Lyle, with the rest of the main cast including Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny, Nathan Lane and Ari Graynor.

But after the release of the series, Murphy said that he'd be interested in doing "one or two episodes", but only if the lead actors were on board.

Speaking to Variety, Murphy said: “I think what I would be interested in doing, if Nicholas [Alexander Chavez] and Cooper [Koch] would agree to do it, is maybe one or two episodes that continue the story."

Read more:

Since the release of the drama, Koch has been a vocal supporter of the real-life brothers and their case, but with him admitting that he wouldn't want to do any further episodes, we would imagine that's the end of Murphy's plans for more.

The series certainly hasn't been without its controversy, aimed at scenes involving how the brother's relationship has been portrayed in a romantic manner.

Responding to said backlash, Nathan Lane told RadioTimes.com: And let’s just really make it clear that this is a dramatisation, it’s not a documentary, not everything should be taken literally.

"Dominick Dunne is expounding his theories at a dinner party and says, 'Perhaps this is what might have been happening and it had nothing to do with José'.

"It’s no different than Hercule Poirot gathering everyone together and saying ‘This happened and this happened and that happened and maybe it didn’t happen that way’. That’s all it is, it’s a writer theorising at a dinner party."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Lane added: "I don’t think people should take it all that literally, that the show itself is suggesting that was the nature of their relationship."

He went on: "Obviously, this has become sensationalised because everyone has been talking about this, but that’s not what the series is about."

While there may not now be plans for more Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Murphy's next Monsters instalment is already confirmed, with it being focused on killer Ed Gein, who will be played by Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is now streaming on Netflix – sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.