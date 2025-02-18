David Tennant's podcast confirms season 3 guests – including Doctor Who's Russell T Davies
The podcast returns from an extended hiatus later this month.
A slew of new details have emerged about David Tennant Does A Podcast With... season 3, such as the eagerly awaited premiere date and initial guest line-up – which includes a Doctor Who reunion.
The podcast series, last heard from in 2020, recently announced its surprise return, with a new teaser featuring the voices of David and Georgia Tennant revealing a season 3 launch date on Tuesday 25th February 2025.
As was the case last time, the show will be available wherever you get your podcasts and will feature Tennant in conversation with a wide array of high-profile names.
The first four announced for season 3 include Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies, who worked on the show with Tennant for several years, plus his Inside Man co-star Stanley Tucci, The Good Place alum Jameela Jamil and Sonic the Hedgehog's Ben Schwartz.
In the playful teaser trailer, David's wife and fellow actor Georgia commented that the podcast is "really just you hanging out with your mates", which the host seemed to broadly agree with – joking that there's "no concept" behind the show.
However, in a cryptic tease, he alluded to big plans for the season 3 finale and more starry guests to be announced in due course.
A statement from Tennant reads: "Yes, I know, just what the world needs… more podcast episodes. But with a line-up this good, I couldn't resist coming back for season 3.
"These guests are top-notch and you won’t want to miss a single one. And as for the finale… we don't talk about the finale. Let's just say it's a series first."
The producers of the show added: "Season 3 promises even more of what made the podcast a hit: honest chats, surprising revelations, and Tennant's silky Scottish tones. David Tennant Does a Podcast With… will continue to bring listeners closer than ever to the celebrities they think they know."
The announcement of Davies's participation coincides with recent tabloid reports that Doctor Who is facing uncertainty over its future, which the BBC has spoken out against today.
David Tennant Does A Podcast With... season 3 launches on Tuesday 25th February 2025 on podcast platforms.
