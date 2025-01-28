James Bond audio books have often attracted top-tier talent, and this latest round is no exception, with Missing You's Armitage voicing original Bond novel Casino Royale and Bridgerton's Andoh lending hers to Live and Let Die.

Meanwhile, Doctor Who star Alex Kingston narrates Moonraker and Sherlock co-creator Mark Gatiss takes From Russia with Love, while Adam Godley (The Great) voices Goldfinger and Genevieve Gaunt (The Royals) performs The Spy Who Loved Me.

Ghosts fans will recognise the voice of co-creator and star Ben Willbond on both Octopussy and The Living Daylights (released as one set), with Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (His Dark Materials) narrating The Man with the Golden Gun.

The Day of the Jackal star Eleanor Matsuura is tackling another classic spy story with her recording of You Only Live Twice, rounding out the confirmed names for the UK release tomorrow, Wednesday 29th January 2025, via Ian Fleming Publications and audio book platforms.

While the original novels continue to offer hours of entertainment for Bond fans, the future of the franchise's cinematic counterpart remains rather uncertain, with enthusiasts still awaiting word on Daniel Craig's replacement.

Last year, rumours gained traction that Aaron Taylor-Johnson (of Bullet Train, Kraven the Hunter and the upcoming 28 Years Later) was being seriously considered, but these reports have since gone quiet.

James Bond audio books are available to purchase from Ian Fleming Publications.

