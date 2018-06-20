Accessibility Links

The Inbetweeners meets Glastonbury in first trailer for The Festival

Plus, there's a very awkward appearance from Flight of the Conchords star Jemaine Clement

Bad news for anyone who’s ever woken up in a stranger’s car sporting spandex trousers and an unplanned nipple piercing: The Festival trailer is going to bring back some memories.

In fact, anyone with a phobia of flimsy muddy tents, public urination or unexpected nudity should look away now. The new film from Iain Morris, co-creator of The Inbetweeners, plunges Nick (Joe Thomas, who played Simon in the series) into the worst moments of festival life.

And just for good measure, we can also expect Nick Frost flaunting a prosthetic foot, an appearance from Noel Fielding and a lesson about foreskin hygiene from Jemaine Clement.

Just in case that wasn’t enough for you, it’s possible the trailer left out a big scene that sees Simon Joe Thomas on the main stage. The actor was spotted in front of the crowd at last year’s Leeds Festival…

Was this just for fun or was he also filming for a scene in The Festival?

The official synopsis for The Festival reads:

When Nick’s (Joe Thomas) girlfriend dumps him at graduation, he has a colossal meltdown in front of the entire university. He’s convinced his life is over, but his best mate Shane (Hammed Animashaun) has the perfect solution: three days at an epic music festival. With the help of “festival aficionado” and certified oddball Amy (Claudia O’Doherty), Shane tries to get Nick to embrace the music, the mayhem and the mud.

The Festival is in UK cinemas from 17th August

