It will be followed by two massive superhero flicks. First, James Gunn will launch his new DC Universe with his hotly anticipated new take on Superman, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel.

Then, less than a fortnight later, it's over to the MCU – with the franchise hoping that it can arrest its recent box office slide with the latest incarnation of the Fantastic Four, the hugely popular comic book characters who have been brought to the big screen to little critical success on two previous occasions.

Plus, there's plenty more to look forward to if you're not so bothered by the big blockbusters – from a new comedy starring Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd to animated sequel The Bad Guys 2.

Horror fans can count themselves especially lucky, thanks to the reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer and new films from Talk to Me directors the Philippou brothers and – most intriguingly of all – one of the genre's greatest ever filmmakers in David Cronenberg.

To help you pick out the highlights, we've put together a selection of some of the best films to watch this month – check out the video above or read on for our choices.

Best films released in the UK this month: July 2025

Jurassic World Rebirth

Jonathan Bailey as Dr Henry Loomis and Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett in Jurassic World Rebirth. Universal

Release date: Wednesday 2nd July in cinemas

The seventh film in the Jurassic franchise focuses on a trio of characters – played by Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali – who are hired by a shady pharma representative (Rupert Friend) to extract DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures in the hope it can lead to a major medical breakthrough.

That mission takes them to Ile Saint-Hubert, an island once used by InGen as a dinosaur research facility, and it soon becomes clear that they're going to have to keep their wits about them if they hope to survive the trip – while they also come across a civilian family who have found themselves stranded.

The Shrouds

Vincent Cassel and Diane Kruger in The Shrouds.

Release date: Friday 4th July in cinemas

Iconic director David Cronenberg has made several of the greatest body horror movies of all time, and now he returns with this enigmatic film about a widowed entrepreneur who creates a machine allowing him to communicate with the dead.

Vincent Cassel leads the cast as the entrepreneur, who is named Karsh, while there are also key roles for Diane Kruger, Guy Pearce, and Sandrine Holt in what has been described as one of the most personal – and strange – films of Cronenberg's storied career.

Superman

Rachel Brosnahan and David Corenswet play Lois Lane and Superman. Warner Bros.

Release date: Friday 11th July in cinemas

James Gunn finally launches his new-look DC Universe with this film starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, while Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult are among the big names to play iconic supporting roles – Lois Lane and Lex Luthor, respectively.

Exact plot details have understandably been kept under wraps, but the official logline teases that it will explore the titular character's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his adoptive human family in Smallville, Kansas.

Friendship

Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd in Friendship.

Release date: Friday 18th July in cinemas

Cult favourite comedian Tim Robinson and mega star Paul Rudd lead this acclaimed black comedy, which follows a suburban dad as he desperately attempts to befriend his charismatic neighbour.

Fans of Robinson's Netflix sketch show I Think You Can Leave can expect to find more of the same wacky, offbeat humour on offer here – there'll definitely be moments that make you cringe!

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Release date: Friday 18th July in cinemas

This reboot of the hit '90s slasher follows five friends whose attempts to cover up a car accident come back to bite them one year on, when a mysterious killer appears and begins to blackmail them with taunting messages about their crime.

Madelyn Cline, Jonah Hauer-King and Chase Sui Wonders are among the stars playing the young quintent at the film's centre, while there are also high-profile returns for original cast members Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr – who reprise their roles when the new characters seek their expert guidance.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Disney/Marvel Studios

Release date: Thursday 24th July in cinemas

Marvel has a lot riding on this latest incarnation of the popular comic book quartet – with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach playing the beloved 'First Family'.

As ever, precise plot details have not been divulged, but we do know that Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch and the Thing will be called in to defend Earth from classic foes Galactus and Silver Surfer – who are played by Ralph Ineson and Julia Garner respectively.

The Bad Guys 2

Mr Snake (Marc Maron), Mr Shark (Craig Robinson), Ms Tarantula (Awkwafina), Chief Misty Luggins (Alex Borstein), Mr Piranha (Anthony Ramos) and Mr Wolf (Sam Rockwell) in The Bad Guys 2.

Release date: Friday 25th July in cinemas

This sequel to the 2022 animation follows five reformed criminals – Mr Wolf, Mr Snake, Mr Piranha, Mr Shark and Ms Tarantula – after they are pulled out of retirement and recruited for one more heist.

The group behind this new project turns out to be an all-female squad of criminals – The Bad Girls – with Awkwafina, Natasha Lyonne and Zazie Beetz among the new faces joining the star-studded voice cast.

Bring Her Back

Bring Her Back.

Release date: Saturday 26th July in cinemas

The latest horror flick from YouTubers/filmmakers the Philippou brothers – the directing duo behind hit 2023 chiller Talk to Me – follows a pair of siblings who witness a terrifying ritual at the home of their new foster mother.

That foster mother is played by Sally Hawkins, and it soon transpires she has turned to the occult in a desperate bid to bring her daughter back from the dead...

