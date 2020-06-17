Accessibility Links

Celebrity MasterChef 2020 full line-up revealed

The popular culinary competition is back in July!

The contestants of this year’s Celebrity MasterChef competition have been revealed, as the legendary cook-off prepares a return to our screens.

Superstar tennis coach Judy Murray, Rak-Su’s Myles Stephenson and television presenter Gethin Jones are among those vying for this year’s title, as announced on the MasterChef UK official Twitter page.

Joining them are RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Baga Chipz, who placed third in the popular BBC Three series last year, as well as comedy actresses Crissy Rock (Benidorm) and Felicity Montagu (This Time with Alan Partridge).

Consumer rights champion Dominic Littlewood will be donning an apron, alongside rapper and singer Lady Leshurr, while The Apprentice favourite Thomas Skinner is also putting his skills to the test.

Celebrity MasterChef welcomes its first ever blind contestant with Amar Latif, who recently fronted BBC Two’s Travelling Blind, which followed him on an adventure across Turkey.

Loose Women panellist Judi Love and TV presenter Jeff Brazier are also joining Celebrity MasterChef for its 15th series, with actors Shyko Amos (Death in Paradise) and Phil Daniels (Endeavour).

Rounding out the rest of this year’s lineup, we have Kingdom Choir conductor Karen Gibson, TOWIE star Pete Wicks, footballer-turned-pundit John Barnes, broadcaster Riyadh Khalaf as well as Olympic champions Sam Quek and Sir Matthew Pinsent.

The 20 celebrities will be split into four groups for the heats, as they compete to dream up the best dishes for a coveted spot at the semi-finals.

The series was filmed before the coronavirus pandemic, meaning the format will not be any different to how it usually is, providing fans with a welcome dose of normalcy in these extraordinary times.

Celebrity MasterChef 2020 starts Wednesday July 1st. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV guide.

