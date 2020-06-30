Here's everything you need to know about Pete.

Who is Pete Wicks?

What is Pete's Instagram? @p_wicks01

What is Peter's Twitter? @p_wicks01

Pete spent years as a Director of a London city recruitment company before he entered the crazy world of showbiz. He was initially reluctant to sign up to The Only Way is Essex but producers eventually convinced him in 2015.

Pete was great mates with Lockie and Chloe Sims, but his friendship with Chloe was derailed by his turbulent romantic relationship with Megan McKenna. Pete and Megan are now officially just good friends, despite rumours they had got back together after this year's National TV Awards. Pete also dated fellow TOWIE star Shelby Tripple, but the pair eventually split.

When he's not on TOWIE, Pete spends his time working on the menswear range he owns called H.E.R.M.A.N.O. - we've had a look at the Instagram page and it seems to involve a lot of hoodies... Pete has also done some modelling, including for H.E.R.M.A.N.O. and spends his spare time with his two rescue French bulldogs, Eric and Peggy. He acts as an ambassador for the RSPCA to advocate animal welfare issues.

Unlike some of his TOWIE co-stars, Pete hasn't done the usual circuit of reality shows, so it will be interesting to see how he does in the MasterChef kitchen.

Celebrity MasterChef starts on Wednesday July 1 at 9pm, and continues on Friday 3 July at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. To see what else is on, have a look at our TV Guide.