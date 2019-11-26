John Lewis Black Friday deals 2019 – 20% off sale goes live early

When it comes to Black Friday events John Lewis’s deals are among the best in the UK as they push everything from TVs to laptops, to toys and tech.

Advertisement

John Lewis’ Black Friday event kicked off on Friday, 22nd November – a week early. The main event is on 29th November, followed swiftly by Cyber Monday on 2nd December.

The department store’s Never Knowingly Undersold policy means it checks its prices constantly comparing them to its competitors – which is great on Black Friday when there are so many deals to sift through. There’s also a two-year guarantee on most products at John Lewis and five years on TVs, which adds value when you match up the price to other brands.

Last year, John Lewis broke its sales record over the Black Friday period with a 7.7% increase year on year, and we’re sure it’s aiming to beat that this year so expect more offers heading your way for John Lewis’ Black Friday deals (that’s before we even get to John Lewis’ Cyber Monday deals).

So what do you need to know? Are there any early deals at John Lewis? We’ve looked at last year’s sales, this year’s trends and predicted what the best Black Friday deals will be right up until Cyber Monday 2019.

When is John Lewis’ Black Friday 2019 sale?

John Lewis started Black Friday on Friday, 22nd November this year. Black Friday is officially on 29th November this year follows by Cyber Monday on 2nd December. John Lewis, along with other stores, offer some early deals in the lead up to the event.

Best John Lewis Black Friday deals

The sale is now live! You can save up to 20% off selected John Lewis & Partners electricals. We’ve selected our picks below:

John Lewis Black Friday TV deals 2019

With the five-year guarantee, many people opt for John Lewis when it comes to buying a TV. It’s no surprise that on Black Friday when it drops its prices for Black Friday people are even keener on the brand’s offers.

Current offers include the Philips LED Android TV 55″ – was £999 now £849, it features sound built in, it’s Smart, Ultra HD and 4K. You save £150, and there’s that 5-year guarantee too.

Panasonic TX-55GZ1500B (2019) OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV 55″, was £1,999 now £1,699 – that’s a nice £300 off. There’s Freeview built in as well as Dolby Atmos Sound Blade Speaker. The deal is exclusive to John Lewis & Partners too.

Samsung The Frame (2019) QLED Art Mode TV, was £1,999, now £1,499. This is one of the best TVs out there at the moment, it sits flush against the wall and has built in as well as Dolby Atmos Sound Blade Speaker. John Lewis & Partners has six bundles too, meaning you can get a frame and mount for a cheaper price.

LG OLED65E9PLA (2019) OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV was £3,499 now £2,499 that’s a huge £700 off this 65″ beast. This is like a cinema screen in your living room, with LED tech, 4K, HDR and superior colour.

John Lewis slashed £600 from the Samsung’s Q8F 65-inch QLED TV last year (currently £929), which isn’t a deal to be sniffed at. There were also discounts on the smaller TVs like £200 off Sony Bravia OLED 4K 55-inch and £200 off a 55-inch Panasonic OLED HDR 4K TV, plus £180 off a 55-inch LG OLED. While other stores may have cheaper offers they won’t have a five-year warranty, which is worth taking into account.

The Sony AG8 OLED deal from John Lewis is running now, offering a serious price drop from £1,799 to just £1,299 – a £500 discount on Sony’s high-end screen.

John Lewis Black Friday Laptop Deals

While John Lewis doesn’t have as much of a range of laptops as other brands like Currys it does offer some nice discounts on the higher-end laptops.

Last year, the Microsoft Surface Book 2 was on offer for £1,099, Acer Swift 5 Intel Core i7 went from £1,099 to £849 and gaming laptop Asus ROG Zephyrus had £150 knocked off taking it to £1,599.95.

John Lewis Black Friday tech deals

Apple’s HomePod went from £319 to £279, which is a great price for the home speaker – you can get it for the same price now. Sonos One, which always sells well, dropped to £164 from £199. There’s now a Gen 2. You can also get the Sonos Playbar Sound Bar for £649 currently that’s £50 off.

When it came to wearable tech, John Lewis slashed the price on the Garmin Fenix 5 smartwatch with £79 off and has done the same this year; currently priced at £399.

If it’s camera’s you are after, John Lewis and Partners has some offers on products exclusive to the retailer. This Fujifilm X-A5 Compact System Camera with XC 15-45mm OIS Lens is now £399 with a saving of £50 for customers. You can make a massive £250.95 saving on this Panasonic Lumix which comes with a free leather camera case and 4K Ultra HD capabilities, now £399.

John Lewis Black Friday phone deals

John Lewis had quite a few phone deals last year, with £30 off the iPhone XR and £200 off Huawei P20.

When you get certain Samsung Galaxy A series or S10 phones you can claim a pair of Galaxy Buds at no extra cost.

Expect more SIM-free phone deals from John Lewis on Black Friday. Huawei is one to watch in the Black Friday sales as the price is already dropping thanks to the US ban on the brand.

John Lewis Black Friday iPad deals

Last year, John Lewis discounted iPads but there wasn’t a huge drop in price, just £20. Accessories were a bit more promising with Logitech’s Slim Folio Keyboard for the iPad was reduced from £90 to £42,50. There are a few different versions now, but if you packaged those up together you’d save a much better sum of £70. You can claim up to £225 when you trade in your old iPad too.

John Lewis headphone deals

The Bose Quiet Comfort 20s dropped from £249 to £129 last year (currently out of stock online) and the Quiet Comfort 35 II headphones went from £329 to £289. There hasn’t been an upgrade on the headphones this year so perhaps expect the prices to drop further.

A few deals are live now, though more will be added on the 22nd November. BeatsX wireless earbuds were £110 and are now down to £79.99 – wireless and easy iPhone connectivity. John Lewis also has Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless headphones are also down to £189.99 – they used to be £300.

Argos

Read more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 Your guide to Black Friday 2019 – when it starts and where to look Best Black Friday deals for 2019 – what to expect – a guide to the big brands offers

What were John Lewis’ best Black Friday deals last year?

Apple iPhone XS

Price: From £9990-£1,499 to £949-£1,399 Save £50

Buy here

Apple

With the iPhone 11 out, we’d advise waiting for Black Friday to get the iPhone XS. Prices are currently at £929 but that could go lower with the new phone superseding it.

Apple iPhone XR

Price: £749-£899 to £719-£869 Save £30

Buy here

The cheaper Apple iPhone XR was discounted last year, this has been superseded by the new model iPhone 11 now so expect more of a discount this Black Friday. Prices now stand at £629 at John Lewis, but this could get a bigger discount come November.

Bosch Freestanding Washing Machine

Price: Was £439 down to £349 Save £80

Buy here

Bosch

This was one of the most popular deals last year. The A+++ energy rated washing machine with 8kg load, and 1400 rpm spin from Bosch is a greener option. Last year, John Lewis cut £100 from its price over Black Friday and that’s likely to happen again.

Does John Lewis do delivery?

While John Lewis has the ‘Never Knowingly Undersold’ policy it doesn’t include delivery so remember to check competitors’ prices if they include delivery as you may be able to match the price. For the larger items it’s likely John Lewis is still your best bet, but for smaller products, it’s worth hunting around. You may also be able to click and collect so double check before buying.

If you’re visiting the store John Lewis says “do check if you’re visiting your nearest John Lewis & Partners and we’ll honour our online price in each case if the price has gone down.”

Also, remember to check you’re looking at identical products, its promise is only valid when it’s like-for-like.

Advertisement

We’ll be trawling through the Black Friday 2019 deals in the lead up to the day, during and right up to Cyber Monday so check back for the best deals and offers.