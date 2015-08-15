Jim Naughtie on leaving the Today programme: “I’ll probably cry”

Ostensibly we’re meeting because veteran Today presenter and Radio 4 stalwart Jim Naughtie – “the best voice to wake up to”, according to one writer – is part of BBC television’s commentary team for Saturday’s commemoration of the 70th anniversary of VJ Day.

He also has a new job as a special correspondent for Radio 4 and is BBC News’s first ever books editor. And, with a short diversion for some class-A gossip about now disgraced Lord Sewel – whom Naughtie knew as leader of Aberdeen District Council way back when – this is what we start talking about.

Is the VJ Day commentary part of his new job? “No, no, no. Absolute coincidence…” And after a typically self-deprecating crack at his own expense about it being August and Dimbleby being on holiday, Naughtie is keen to tell me how delighted he is to have been asked to do it. He points out that he’s done lots of TV and radio commentaries over the years. He then does something that, if you’ve listened to him on Today, he does peerlessly well.

He creates a Naughtie “theory of everything”, to the effect that “describing an occasion, trying to catch a moment in words, whether to TV pictures or on radio… is very close to what I do today. It’s not unlike the whole business of what radio is, which is trying to take you there.”

And so there you have it, within minutes of starting our chat we’re on to what we will spend most of the next hour discussing – how he feels about vacating, after 21 years, one of the most prized possessions in the whole of journalistic broadcasting, a Today presenter’s chair. No longer “writing the front page of a newspaper – every day” or “dropping a word in the nation’s ear”.

He describes it as the perfect departure, moving from “dream job to dream job” and credits the BBC with managing a more than satisfactory process and outcome. It is, he says, “my ‘change of life’ stage”.