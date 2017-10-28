David Bradley says he’d “bite their hand off” if the BBC asked him to do more Doctor Who

The Game of Thrones actor, who portrays William Hartnell’s First Doctor in the upcoming Christmas special, is keen to keep playing the Time Lord

Doctor Who fans around the world where delighted when it was revealed this summer that David Bradley was returning to the sci-fi franchise, the veteran actor stepping back into the costume of the First Doctor (having previously played the character’s original actor William Hartnell in 2013) for upcoming Christmas special Twice Upon a Time.

And now it turns out that Bradley is keen to keep on coming back to the Whoniverse, with the Game of Thrones and Harry Potter star telling RadioTimes.com of his fervent desire for more Tardis trips in the future even after the festive episode airs this December.

“If they asked me, yes, I’d bite their hand off,” Bradley told us behind the scenes at MCM London comic-con, where he was appearing with Adventure in Space and Time co-star Claudia Grant.

“I think it would be fun. So far, I’m very happy to have been involved in both [Doctor Who and An Adventure in Space of Time].

“It’s quite something, you never expect in your career – something you watched when you were young and never imagined you’d be involved in something so iconic. As I say, it’s a late treat!

“If someone wanted to do that, I’d be very interested, yeah,” he concluded. “Of course.”

Later, while speaking at a panel to fans of the show Bradley revealed the reason for his desire to keep up the Tardis-piloting, citing his recent weeks filming Twice Upon a Time as one of the most rewarding acting jobs he’d ever had in his long and storied career.

“The Christmas special is something I’ll treasure,” he told the crowd.

“I haven’t even seen it yet, so I don’t even know if it works or not. But the trailer looks quite promising I think!”

And given his admitted impatience to see new Doctor Jodie Whittaker in action, we’re betting Bradley will find plenty to keep enjoying this Christmas – even if he doesn’t get the chance to come back again himself.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas