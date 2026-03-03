Soccer Aid is on the horizon – and it's coming sooner in 2026 than usual.

The annual UNICEF charity fundraiser match typically takes place in the middle of June, but has been brought forward meaning it will avoid clashing with the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

A grand total of 33 players have been confirmed among the first tranche of celebrities and former players to feature for England and the World XI in the Soccer Aid line-up.

Musician Tom Grennan is among the England squad, which features an eclectic mix of stars ranging from Jermain Defoe and Wayne Rooney to The Night Manager main man Tom Hiddleston.

Former sprinter Usain Bolt and ex-Barcelona superstar Jordi Alba lead the World XI line-up.

RadioTimes.com brings you the details about Soccer Aid 2026, including date and kick-off time.

When is Soccer Aid 2026?

Soccer Aid 2026 takes place on Sunday 31 May 2026.

What is the Soccer Aid 2026 kick-off time?

The Soccer Aid 2026 festivities kick off at 6:30pm with the match starting shortly after.

Where is Soccer Aid held in 2026?

Soccer Aid 2026 will be held at the London Stadium, home of West Ham.

How to watch Soccer Aid 2026 on TV and live stream

You can watch Soccer Aid 2026 live on ITV1.

Fans can also tune in via ITVX online via a range of devices.

ITV also boasts the rights to a number of Carabao Cup and EFL games throughout the season following a new deal that started in 2025.

