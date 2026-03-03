Where else can you watch Tom Hiddleston and Nitro from Gladiators tracking the run of Usain Bolt hoping to receive the ball from Jordi Alba? It can only be Soccer Aid.

The UNICEF charity match spectacle is back – and it's shaping up to be as exciting as ever in this tie between England and the World XI, 20 years on from the inaugural event.

The London Stadium, home of West Ham, will be packed with an expected crowd of 60,000 fans to watch celebrities and superstars lock horns in the ultimate crossover football match.

Carlos Tevez scored four goals in 13 minutes to set World XI on the path to victory against England last year. That was the World XI's eighth triumph compared to England's six.

Records could tumble in 2026 as Jermain Defoe is level with Love island star Kem Cetinay as the top scorer in the competition's history with five goals.

Radio Times rounds up the full list of celebrities featuring in the Soccer Aid 2026 line-ups.

Who is playing in Soccer Aid 2026?

The initial announcement has confirmed 33 players for Soccer Aid 2026 spread across the England and World XI line-ups, including nine debutants.

More names will be revealed as the big game approaches.

The commentator and hosts have also been announced for the 20th anniversary event.

England Soccer Aid team line-up

Alex Brooker

Angry Ginge

Big Zuu

Damson Idris

GK Barry

Jermain Defoe

Jill Scott

Joe Hart

Joe Marler

Jordan North

Maisie Adam

Nitro

Olly Murs

Owen Cooper

Paddy McGuinness

Robbie Williams

Sam Thompson

Steph Houghton

Theo Walcott

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Grennan

Wayne Rooney

England Soccer Aid manager and coaches

Managers and coaches for the England XI are yet to be announced.

World XI Soccer Aid team line-up

Ali Krieger

Edwin van der Sar

Jen Beattie

Jordi Alba

Leonardo Bonucci

Richard Gadd

Usain Bolt

World XI Soccer Aid manager and coaches

Managers and coaches for the World XI are yet to be announced.

Leading the commentary will be Sam Matterface, the familiar voice of England games on ITV and the Premier League on talkSPORT.

Soccer Aid 2026 presenters

Dermot O’Leary returns as host in the role has held since 2010 while he will once again be joined by former England star Alex Scott.

Joining the pair throughout the evening will be a revolving roster of special guests, experts and familiar faces.

