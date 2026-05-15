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WWE's Joe Hendry addresses his future on the main roster – and talks reigniting Trick Williams feud
From beef with Logan Paul to Trick Williams, Joe Hendry has made quite an impact on the WWE Universe since his arrival.
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Published: Friday, 15 May 2026 at 3:00 pm
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