Fans had been saying his name for years, and finally Joe Hendry made his debut on the main roster of WWE Raw three weeks ago – and what a debut he's had, feuding already with The Vision (in particular a certain Mr Paul), and teaming up with iconic tag-team duo The Street Profits to overcome the villainous faction.

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Hendry's name has been on many a fan's lips for a couple of years for his infectious personality, hard-to-beat in-ring style and, of course, a theme song for the ages, but it was when he led the charge on a partnership between TNA and WWE a few years back that the Scot was propelled into the mainstream.

In 2025, he became the first TNA World Champion to enter the Royal Rumble and have a match at WrestleMania – he would go on that year to sign to NXT where he would become the NXT Champion before eventually getting the coveted call-up to Raw in 2026.

Radio Times caught up with Hendry to see how he was settling into life on the Red Brand, and the superstar revealed he was "absolutely loving it". Hendry added: "Being able to bring back the comedy music videos and having the ability to make fun of Logan Paul on a worldwide stage? It's great."

Paul has been a particular victim of Hendry's wit and charm, with the 38-year-old writing a song about his nemesis called Fire Logan Paul that crowds are already singing in their thousands.

Joe Hendry, Austin Theory and Logan Paul on Monday Night RAW. WWE

"I think we're having quite a bit of success with [wiping the smugness off his face]. Anytime that we feel Logan Paul's getting a bit too big for his boots, I will be there to start singing."

So, we wouldn't even have to say Hendry's name? "I mean it, I feel that strongly about it – I'll just show up."

Hendry has been part of a talented bunch of wrestlers who've been called up from NXT, joining the likes of Oba Femi, Jacy Jayne, Ethan Page and Sol Ruca.

His NXT Championship nemesis Trick Williams has also had a very successful start to life on the main roster, having appeared at WrestleMania and secured the United States Championship belt.

Previously, Hendry had lost the NXT title to Williams – so it's safe to say they have history worth exploring, even though they currently sit on different brands.

Would he be up for revisiting old wounds? "I think that's the thing about WWE. Wrestling is at its best when anything could happen, so you have to be ready for whatever opportunity comes your way, and anything is possible. I've wrestled Trick many times before and I'll be ready to do it again."

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Aside from a potential clash with an old rival, Hendry has his sights set on glory on Raw – and isn't afraid of any mountain in front of him.

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't want to become a champion on Raw," he explained. "Ultimately, if you're not in the professional wrestling business, to be a champion, then you shouldn't be here – that's the aspiration.

"Looking at the history of the Intercontinental Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship, and even the Tag Team Championships that The Vision have right now, there's some amazing titles on Raw, and as a superstar, you have to have your eyes on the prize... it would be amazing to capture championships on Raw."

Quite honestly, the sky is the limit for Hendry. Fans love him, his in-ring ability is impressive and he's already got pedigree against some of the best in the business. People will be saying his name for many years to come, that's no doubt.

WWE visits the UK this summer including stops in Liverpool, Cardiff, Birmingham, Sheffield and London. Tickets are available now from www.wwe.com/events .

Netflix UK & Ireland subscribers can watch Raw, SmackDown, NXT and all WWE Premium Live events as part of their subscription. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media.

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