Homes Under the Hammer regular Clive Emson has died at the age of 79.

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The TV property auctioneer, who appeared on the series for more than two decades and was watch by millions, died peacefully on Wednesday (13 May) with his family by his side, according to KentOnline, which first reported the news.

An esteemed businessman known for his mantra "have gavel, will travel!", Emson owned Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers, which spans from his native Kent to Cornwall, including the Isle of Wight.

In 2019, he was made an MBE in 2019 for his behind-the scenes charitable work and services to disadvantaged and vulnerable young people in Kent.

But the successful businessman had humble beginnings, earning just £1.50 per week at his first job as a junior estate agent in the property business.

He previously opened up to KentOnline about his difficult relationship with formal education and leaving King's School in Rochester at 16 with only a couple of O-levels.

"It was not the best time of my life, and I was a nightmare for them," he told the publication in 2022.

The auctioneer went on to become a popular figure thanks to his regular appearances on Homes Under the Hammer.

Speaking about the series, he added: "There was a time when we were approached by TV companies every week. They wanted to put in a fake buyer, but how's that going to work? Once the hammer drops the property is yours."

He added that he believed the show had helped to make the auction house a more respected place and change the "perception that they were frequented by dealers and crooked people".

Homes Under the Hammer, which sees participants buying properties at auction, renovating them and learning the new value, has been airing since 2003. Martin Roberts has served as a host since it first began, and is currently joined by a presenting line-up of Martel Maxwell, Dion Dublin, Jacqui Joseph, Tommy Walsh and Owain Wyn Evans.

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In 2023, the show celebrated its 20th anniversary with a special episode featuring celebrity guests including Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Alex Jones, Toyah Willcox and Amanda Lovett.