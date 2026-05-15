One of the deepest fields in golf will battle it out to get their hands on the Wanamaker Trophy and a major title at the PGA Championship this week.

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But that's not all that will be on the line at Aronimink Golf Club when the world's best players gather to compete in the year's second major.

The winner of the 108th PGA Championship will be entitled to the largest share of a healthy prize fund to help cover the costs of a life spent on golf courses around the globe.

Scottie Scheffler earned a cool $3.4m by powering to a five-shot victory at last year's tournament but what is up for grabs at Aronimink?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for the PGA Championship 2026 prize money.

PGA Championship 2026 prize money

The PGA Championship 2026 prize money will be revealed on Saturday.

There was a $19 million purse from last year's tournament at Quail Hollow, including $3.4m for winner Scottie Scheffler.

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How to watch PGA Championship 2026 on TV and live stream

PGA Championship 2026 tees off on Thursday 14 May 2026 and will run until Sunday 17 May 2026 with the final round taking place on that day.

You can watch PGA Championship 2026 live on Sky Sports from 1pm on Thursday and Friday and 3pm over the weekend days.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

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