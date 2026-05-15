One night can truly change everything...

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That's the message that the ominous new first look images and poster are teasing for EastEnders next month.

The BBC One soap is set to air a special week of episodes dubbed 'The Night That Changes Everything', which will be set across a single night following the wedding of Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) and Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw).

It has been confirmed that multiple major clans in the Square will be drawn into the events, namely the Beales, the Brannings, the Knight-Mitchells, and the Fox-Truemans.

Multiple stories will be playing out on screen as each clan faces their own reasons for being drawn into the drama - and what goes down will have lasting consequences for all involved.

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The trailer depicts these families in the Queen Vic as David Bowie's Changes plays, and soon certain characters begin to drift away from their scene partners and rotate.

Are some people set to be torn apart?

Denise Fox (Diane Parish, bottom right) with Jack Branning (Scott Maslen, top centre) and Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter, top left) in EastEnders. BBC

In the topsy-turvy posters shared by the soap, we can see Max Branning (Jake Wood) with his children, Lauren Beale (Jacqueline Jossa) and Oscar Branning (Pierre Counihan-Moullier), and Max's current girlfriend, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).

Meanwhile, we can see Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and her husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and surrogate mother-in-law Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter). It has already been announced that Denise will be diagnosed with blood cancer in the coming weeks on the show.

George Knight (Colin Salmon, bottom right) and Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington, top left).

Elsewhere, George Knight (Colin Salmon) and partner Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) are shown. Viewers are aware that Nicola is hiding a huge secret currently by taking money from George's evil adopted father, Eddie (Christopher Fairbank), in return for letting him live his final hours in their home.

Most intriguingly, newly elected councillor Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) is paired with Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams). What on earth is bringing them together?

Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt, bottom right) and Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams, top left) for EastEnders. BBC

We'll have to wait and see next month.

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