EastEnders confirms special week of episodes for next month with ominous first look for 'The Night That Changes Everything'
Change looks set to rock the Branning-Beales, The Fox-Truemans, and the Mitchell-Knights...
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Published: Friday, 15 May 2026 at 5:01 pm
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