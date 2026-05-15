Casualty won’t be airing in its typical slot on Saturday night (Saturday 15 May) as the Eurovision Song Contest continues to prompt BBC schedule changes.

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The long-running fan favourite medical drama typically airs on Saturdays on BBC One.

This week, however, there will be no episode of the soap on the channel to make way for coverage of the grand finale of the Eurovision Song Contest, which is set to kick off at 8pm and run until 11.50pm.

Casualty will be back in its normal slot next Saturday (23 May).

But the news will nevertheless come as a disappointment to viewers, who were left on tenterhooks last Saturday following a mysterious development concerning clinical lead Flynn Byron, whose chequered past with his former Army leader Colonel Jack Bard has been the focus of the show's current boxset, Lethal Legacy.

Viewers will remember that Flynn was clearly spooked when Bard (played by former Emmerdale star Mark Womack) walked into the ED at the start of this boxset – but the soap left their history shrouded in mystery.

Olly Rix as Flynn Byron in Casualty. BBC Studios

In Saturday’s episode, however, a few more details were finally revealed, as a chemical explosion at the Wyvern Hill Estate left one of Bard's soldiers injured.

After historic bruising was found around Bard’s kidney, Flynn tried to question another solider about how his colleague had developed those bruises – but Bard intervened.

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"Your team did well today, Byron. No deadwood,” he said.

When Flynn then mentioned a mystery man named Adam, saying he wasn’t “deadwood", Bard claimed to not know who Adam was.

So, who's Adam and how is he connected to Flynn? Well, viewers will now have to wait until next Saturday to find out.

Previous episodes of Casualty are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now. Casualty returns on Saturday 23 May on BBC One and 6am on iPlayer.

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