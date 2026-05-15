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Casualty caught in schedule shake-up this weekend as Eurovision sees it dropped for usual slot
The schedule change comes as Casualty fans wait to find out more about Flynn Byron and Colonel Jack Bard's chequered past...
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Published: Friday, 15 May 2026 at 1:42 pm
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