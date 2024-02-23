Scotland will have spent their two-week break rueing their missed opportunity to put France to bed in the second round and get the win in a match that they largely controlled.

A late score from Louis Bielle-Biarrey stunned Murrayfield and put a spanner in the dark horses’ plans.

England have started slowly this year. They weren’t entirely clinical against Italy and a poor first half against Wales saw them enter half-time 14-5 down before a comeback.

Regardless, Steve Borthwick will be able to add some much-missed power to his side with the return of both Manu Tuilagi and Ollie Lawrence.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v England on TV and online.

When is Scotland v England?

Scotland v England will take place on Saturday 24th February 2024.

The game takes place at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

What time is Scotland v England kick-off?

Scotland v England will kick off at 4:45pm.

What TV channel is Scotland v England on?

Scotland v England will be shown live on BBC One from 4pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream Scotland v England online

Scotland v England will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Scotland v England key player to watch

Henry Slade (England)

The key to an England win will be shutting down Finn Russell with Felix Jones’s blitz defence. Henry Slade, should he be picked at 13, will be an integral part of that.

It’s been mentioned often that England’s new-look defensive style takes inspiration not only from South Africa, but from Exeter – Slade’s club.

While Slade won’t be lined up directly against Russell, his anticipation and covering in the 13 channel will be crucial to limiting the area in which the Scottish 10 can effectively pass the ball into.

The Bath fly-half routinely slings pinpoint passes into that area for Huw Jones, just as he did against England in 2018.

Scotland v England prediction

Scotland will be riled up after the France game – doubly so when it comes to the tension the Calcutta Cup brings.

England may have won two games, but they’ve yet to really show the quality needed to challenge Ireland’s supremacy.

Scotland will be a litmus test for Borthwick’s side, and it won’t be too surprising to see the visitors fall just short by even a few points.

Prediction: SCOTLAND WIN

