Loki TV series release date: Latest news on Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel spin-off

After cheating death on no less than three occasions, Loki is getting up to more mischief in his upcoming Disney Plus series – which now has a confirmed premiere date.

The new show looks to be one of the most ambitious titles in Marvel’s line-up, with a high-concept sci-fi premise that sees the charming trickster travelling through time on missions for a mysterious organisation called the TVA.

Judging by Loki’s track record in the MCU thus far, we can expect the character to be working to his own ulterior motives, although Hiddleston and his co-stars have been tight-lipped about what exactly is in store.

At the start of the year, reports broke claiming that Marvel has already started work on a second season of Loki, which is a strong show of faith given that the show is yet to air an episode.

If you're keen to dive into the upcoming Marvel shows, which also include Hawkeye, She-Hulk and Ms Marvel, you'll need to sign up to Disney+ for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a full year.

Find out more information here about Marvel TV series on Disney+, as the shows look set to have a huge impact on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Alternatively, scroll on for everything we know about Loki below, including premiere date, trailer and cast.

When is Loki released on Disney+?

Disney+ has confirmed that Loki will premiere on the service on Friday 11th June.

Much like the preceding Marvel shows WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, new episodes will arrive once a week on the streaming platform.

This means that the finale will likely air on Friday 23rd July.

Loki cast

Of course, Tom Hiddleston is set to reprise his role as the titular god of mischief, who finds himself in his most challenging predicament yet when he finds himself in the custody of the Time Variance Authority (or TVA).

One of the top agents at the fantasy organisation is Mobius M Mobius, a character introduced in the first teaser trailer and played by US comedy legend Owen Wilson.

It has also been announced Flowers star Sophia Di Martino has joined the show’s cast. In what role? We not yet sure, but some have speculated that she could play a female incarnation of the titular mischief-maker.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Beauty and the Beast), Richard E. Grant (Logan), Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country) and Sasha Lane (Utopia) have also joined the project, but their roles remain top secret for the time being.

What is going to happen in the Loki series?

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel supremo Kevin Feige confirmed that the series would follow the younger Loki who escaped during the time-travel segment of Avengers: Endgame, following the death of the older “prime” Loki in Avengers: Infinity War.

“I got asked more than any other question after Endgame, ‘where did Loki go, what happened to Loki?’,” Feige told the crowd. “This series will tell you what happened to Loki right after that.”

“You guys saw [the original] Avengers, right?” Hiddleston added. “So he’s still that guy. And just about the last thing that happened to him was he got Hulk smashed. So there’s a lot of psychological evolution that is still yet to happen.

“Kevin has generously shown me what his plans are – I can’t tell you any of them – but it is one of the most exciting creative opportunities I think I’ve ever come across. This is new territory, a new world, new challenges, and I cannot wait to get started.”

Back in February 2019, The Hollywood Reporter suggested that the show “will follow Loki as the trickster and shape-shifter pops up throughout human history as an unlikely influencer on historical events”.

A picture from Kevin Feige’s Disney+ presentation appeared to confirm this. It featured a blurry image of Tom Hiddleston standing in what looks like 1970s USA, in front of a billboard advertising Steven Spielberg’s Jaws. This would position the series (at least a portion of it) in 1975.

That would tie in with Hiddleston’s vague tease to The Hollywood Reporter that Loki would be “a new departure… but I can’t explain why.”

Following the release of a 30-second clip during the Super Bowl, eagle-eyed fans noticed the God of Mischief was wearing a costume which references the Time Variance Authority – an organisation from the Marvel comics in charge of monitoring the universe’s different alternate timelines and keeping them in check.

In August, Hiddleston suggested “there’ll be humour” in the series from Rick and Morty writer Waldron. “It’s funny… but it’s the [old] Loki. That’s where he starts… he’s in a whole other set of challenges.”

He also revealed (via MTV) that Loki will “come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen” – ooh!

Loki trailer

There certainly is! Check out the first trailer for Loki below, which begins with a clip from Avengers: Endgame before launching into some intriguing never-before-seen footage.

Loki is released on Disney Plus in 2021.