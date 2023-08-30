Ahsoka's purrgil reveal hints at Ezra Bridger's imminent return
Will we see Ezra soon?
Warning: Spoilers for Ahsoka episode 3 ahead.
Ezra Bridger could make his Ahsoka appearance very soon. Why? Because the purrgil have spoken!
Episode 3 of Ahsoka had plenty of reveals for Star Wars Rebels fans, including the first appearance of Hera Syndulla's son Jacen and, of course, the purrgil, also known as space whales.
For the uninitiated – the purrgil have a long history with Ahsoka and the crew of the Ghost, with Ezra Bridger (played by Eman Esfandi) actually being able to communicate with the creatures and empathise with them.
Of course, at the end of Rebels, Bridger uses his connection with the purrgil to defeat Grand Admiral Thrawn – but also sacrifices himself, with the pair of them disappearing into hyperspace.
In the latest episode of Ahsoka, we learnt more about the purrgil, with those revelations potentially heralding the imminent return of Bridger.
Huyang (David Tennant) explains that the Eye of Sion, a hyperspace ring, can be adapted to jump to different galaxies – as long as the person has the right coordinates.
He adds: "The Jedi archives speak of intergalactic hyperspace lanes between galaxies, which used to follow the migration paths of star whales named purrgil."
Sabine also reflects on how she hasn't seen the purrgil since the day Ezra disappeared.
So, hypothetically, just as the purrgil took Bridger into hyperspace at the end of Rebels, they could now bring him back. It's the biggest hint we've had heralding his return so far, with fans thrilled to see the first proper appearance of the creatures in live-action.
One user said on Twitter, which was recently rebranded as X: "I was worried about purrgil for new fans but I think they did a great job explaining them w/o saying what happened in the Rebels finale just yet."
Another theorised: "Purrgil in the new episode meaning thrawn and Ezra gonna be in the next episode."
One more said: "Yoooo the purrgil live action in Ahsoka looks so good!!! Perfectly executed and well transitioned from animation to live action. My expectations were met! Lets go!!"
