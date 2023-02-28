The ITV2 reality series has mostly been concerned with a love triangle in recent days as Casey was torn between Claudia Fogarty and new bombshell Rosie Seabrook .

Monday's instalment (27th February 2023) saw Casey settle on Rosie, upsetting Claudia. However, the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge saw the boys seek to uplift Claudia while the girls also punished Casey with some pies.

Later, Casey voiced his disappointment in friends Tom Clare and Will Young for not having his back during the game, prompting them to apologise.

Tonight (Tuesday 28th February), Will's partner Jessie is offended on his behalf at Casey's remarks.

Jessie says to Will: "It’s a little bit disappointing Casey sees it that way, to be honest. I can understand why he would feel that way but it’s a bit of a stretch."

Will explains to her: "I said, ‘I’m sorry that you feel that way, my intentions were never to hurt you, they were to make sure that Claudia is OK.'"

Then, later on, Jessie pulls Casey for a chat and asks: "Firstly, are you OK? The boys mentioned that you were a bit annoyed?"

However, she later points out to him that Will and Tom "weren’t trying to not stick up for you". She said: "They were just trying to console Claudia."

Casey responds to this by noting: "The boys have apologised to me so it’s fine." Yet Jessie fires back: "I’m going to be honest, I don’t think that they needed to apologise."

However, things grow more difficult as Casey does not seem to like Jessie getting involved in his friendships with Will and Tom. He then comments: "I don’t understand why you’re trying to get involved in this, I don’t know why you’re getting your two pence involved."

In her defence, Jessie explains: "Because I feel bad for Will because I saw how upset he got about you being surprised at him."

Ultimately, Casey does not back down and concludes: "I really don’t understand why you’re getting involved in this, it’s really got nothing to do with you. I’ve literally been through this with everyone, I don't need to go through it with you."

The tension then spills over into the communal bedroom, as later on Jessie speaks about Casey while in bed with Will. "I don’t think anyone speaks their true minds here," remarks Jessie. "I voiced my feelings towards Casey."

In a bed nearby, Casey overhears the comments and states: "Get a life, Jessie." Will then interjects: "It wasn’t about you," yet, Casey insists: "I heard my name."

The tension between Casey and Jessie also spills over into a conversation the next morning between Rosie and both Lana Jenkins and Olivia Hawkins.

Discussing Jessie's comments, Olivia remarks: "I just don’t think the intentions are that genuine."

To this development, Rosie adds: "I really hope for Will’s sake they are."

It seems that doubts about Jessie are spreading throughout the villa too, as talk turns to her behaviour between Casey and Maxwell Samuda.

In their chat, Maxwell comments: "When it was the Casa recoupling and Jessie came back and realised Will was single and she started crying, the entire time I was looking for a tear and I couldn’t find a tear."

Is the villa slowly turning against Jessie?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

