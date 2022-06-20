What happened in Love Island episode 14 last night? Full recap

The dancer's choice meant that one of the boys in the Love Island 2022 line-up would be going home.

ITV2's Love Island continued on Sunday night (19th June), with Danica Taylor revealing who she'd like to couple up with.

Of course there were two single boys - Remi Lambert and Davide Sanclimenti - available for Danica to easily couple up with. However, she'd previously admitted that Jacques O'Neill and Luca Bish were more her type.

So, who did Danica choose to couple up with?

In case you missed episode 14 of Love Island, here's what happened, including who left Love Island and how to watch Love Island on catch-up.

What happened in Love Island episode 14 last night?

Luca Bish and Danica Taylor went out on their first date

After being in the villa for just under a day, Danica had to decide who she wanted to couple up with. Despite there being two available boys, Dan revealed that she wanted to couple up with Luca, as he was more like the type of guy she usually goes for and she wanted to see if there'd be anything there. But, Luca wasn't happy, as he muttered under his breath while sitting beside her - awkward!

The recoupling commenced with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu picking to couple up with Jay Younger, following her break-up from Davide. Next was Tasha Ghouri, who chose Andrew Le Page. Amber Beckford decided to stick with Dami Hope, and Paige Thorne chose to stay with Jacques O'Neill. With her partner Luca now taken, Gemma Owen chose to save Davide, as she felt his personality had really shone recently.

That left Indiyah Polack to make the final decision, and reveal whether she wanted to stick with Ikenna Ekwonna, or jump ship and couple up with Remi.

In the end, the hotel waitress revealed that she was going to stick beside her original man, meaning Remi would be going home.

Dami, Amber and Ekin-Su ITV

Following the recoupling, Luca went off to find Gemma, as he told her that he still wanted to get to know her. Danica then came over to speak to Luca, admitting she didn't like the way he responded to her picking him. The pair agreed to get to know one another – however, that night, Luca slept alone on the pull-out bed in the lounge.

Davide finally decided to hear Ekin-Su out, but he wanted no part of a relationship as he told her he didn't care for her anymore - ouch!

The next day, Danica and Luca were sent out on a date. As they talked, Luca admitted that he didn't see a future for them and would help her to talk to the other guys instead.

Back in the villa, Danica chatted to Davide, Jacques and Ikenna, who couldn't take his eyes off her lips.

And it sounded like there could be a new romance on the horizon, as Dami revealed to Jay that he was feeling Indiyah. Sitting around the fire pit, Ekin-Su encouraged Dami to talk to Indiyah. However, she quickly changed the subject when she saw Amber coming over.

The episode wrapped up, with viewers being asked to vote for their favourite girl and boy, with those with the lowest votes at risk of being dumped. We wonder who'll be going next...