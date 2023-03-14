While Kai and Sanam led the pack with 44 per cent of the viewers' votes, Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad landed in fourth place during the final and ITV has announced that they received just two per cent of the overall votes.

ITV2's Love Island crowned its season 9 winners last night, with Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan taking home that £50,000 prize – however, the broadcaster has since released the voting breakdown for yesterday's final and unfortunately, one couple wasn't even close to being the 2023 winners.

Meanwhile, Tom Clare and Samie Elishi were ahead with 24 per cent and took third place, before Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins were confirmed as the runners up with 30 per cent.

Tanya and Shaq on winter Love Island 2023. ITV

Although Shaq and Tanya had been a couple since the very beginning of season 9, they hit a rough patch during Casa Amor, after which Tanya returned to the villa with Martin Akinola. The pair soon reunited however, choosing one another again in the Day 40 re-coupling.

Shaq and Tanya's two per cent is the lowest Love Island voting result reported by ITV since season 6's Jess Gale and Ched Uzor received the same during the show's February 2020 final.

Along with Ron and Lana, Shaq and Tanya had been on the show since Day 1 and while Kai and Tom had also been a part of the original cast line-up, Samie was a bombshell who entered on Day 14 and Sanam had been the only remaining addition from Casa Amor.

While Kai and Sanam won with 44 per cent, they were beaten by last year's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, who were champions by a landslide with 63.69 per cent of the 2022 vote.

