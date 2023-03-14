An exclusive RadioTimes.com poll can reveal that 25 per cent of voters thought a different couple should have won during last night's final.

The 2023 winter season of Love Island wrapped up last night with Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan emerging as the season 9 winners – although not all fans were happy with the result.

While one in four fans would have preferred a different pair of winners, three quarters were very happy with the results which saw Kai and Sanam come in the first place, shortly followed by Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins.

Many were surprised by Samie Elishi and Tom Clare's place in the competition, with the long-standing couple coming in third despite being a favourite to win.

Meanwhile, Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad were fourth in the public vote despite being the longest-standing couple in the villa (if you exclude the brief period where Tanya was with Martin Akinola following Casa Amor).

Read more:

Ahead of the final, Sanam and Kai were RadioTimes.com readers' top pick for the season 9 winners, with 71.2 per cent of voters predicting their win, while Lana and Ron and Tom and Samie both received 12 per cent of the vote.

While last night's episode was all about the finalists and their journey in the competition, many viewers took to Twitter to remember bombshell Zara Lackenby-Brown and the chaos she brought during her short time on the show, with some saying that she was "robbed" of the title by being eliminated early.

Kai and Sanam are the ninth couple to win Love Island, taking over as reigning champions from 2022's Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu and Davide Sanclimenti.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.