After seeing the model pop up during the final's best moments montage, viewers took to Twitter to praise Zara and some of her "iconic" scenes, from confronting Tom Clare over his head-turning antics to arguing with fellow islander Olivia Hawkins .

The 2023 winter final of Love Island is well underway at the moment and while we're waiting to find out who the latest winners are, fans can't help but remember one of season 9's most entertaining contestants – Zara Lackenby-Brown .

"Zara will forever be iconic for the way she dragged Olivia btw," one fan wrote, referring to the heated conversation the two had over Tom back in January.

Meanwhile, other fans said that Zara was "robbed" in the competition after being eliminated in Week 3 of the competition.

"We all know Zara is the real winner this season," one viewer tweeted, while another said that they've missed her on the show.

The 25-year-old was dumped from the show on Day 16 after failing to couple up. She coupled up with Tom after entering the show on Day 3, however when Tom re-coupled with bombshell Ellie Spence, the model was left single and her Love Island experience was over.

While Zara was only on the show for a fortnight, she knew how to bring the drama, going to war over Tom with Olivia, who she reportedly knew before the villa.

The dumped islander later spoke to RadioTimes.com about finalists Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall, revealing that she was "disappointed" in Lana for going back to Ron.

"I was really proud of her when she picked Casey. I thought, 'Yes, she's remembered her worth, she's gone with her head and her heart and she can at least try things with Casey,'" she said.

