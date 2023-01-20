Last night's episode of the ITV2 show saw the islanders playing a game of beer pong , with the cups also giving them challenges to complete.

Following a heated moment in the Love Island villa between Olivia and Zara , fans appear to have spotted proof that the pair knew each other before coming on the show - despite both currently appearing as though they don't.

Zara's cup told her to kiss the cheeks of the islander who she thinks is the most two-faced, following which she kissed Olivia. Olivia said she felt like Zara was using her in "her game" and that she wanted to "humiliate" her, and later used her task of revealing a secret to fire back, saying she's not two-faced.

Some fans initially thought this was a strong reaction from Olivia, but now it appears it may have been due to the fact the pair already know one another.

The Islanders play beer pong on winter Love Island 2023. Lifted Entertainment/ITV

Since the episode airing, fans have found multiple posts from both Olivia and Zara on Instagram which the other has posted under, with Olivia saying one picture of Zara was her "fave photo of you", while Zara commented on one of Olivia's photos saying "Absolutely unreal babes".

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Zara's representatives for clarification.

Zara entered the villa during yesterday's episode, along with fellow new bombshell David. Meanwhile, Olivia also made news on Thursday when the ring girl and actress was spotted in an episode of EastEnders, locking eyes with Zack.

This year's season of Love Island started airing earlier this week on Monday, with new host Maya Jama welcoming the islanders to the new South African villa.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX tonight at 9pm. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

