As one of the couples to escape the bottom three on multiple occasions, fans couldn't believe that the islanders hadn't finished higher up.

Viewers were left in shock tonight during the Love Island 2023 final as Samie Elishi and Tom Clare came in third place.

Following Maya Jama's announcement, fans flocked to Twitter to share their confusion at the public vote.

Love Island's Samie and Tom ITV

"Icl that third place surprised me #loveisland," one fan wrote.

"Ffs I love Tom and Samie #loveisland whyyyyyyyyyyyyy," another commented.

Sharing the same sentiment, a third said: "Biggest plot twist of the szn imo #loveisland."

One fan thought the couple had a chance of winning the entire competition, writing: "Nooo I wanted them to win."

While many islanders walked through the villa door, only four couples including Samie and Tom made it to the final.

Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Shaq Muhammad came in fourth place, leaving Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan, and Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins in the running to be crowned as this year's winners.

Ultimately, it was Kai and Sanam who were announced as the winter 2023 winners, taking home the £50,000 prize while Ron and Lana came in second place.

Tom Clare entered the villa as the first bombshell and chose to couple up with Olivia Hawkins. However, their relationship didn't last as Zara Lackenby-Brown came in and stole his heart. However, things soon went left for them and he was caught kissing Ellie Spence on the terrace. He finally curbed his ways when Samie walked into the villa and all was going well for these two. That is, until Casa Amor when he kissed new girl Lidia.

After some grovelling (and a poem), Samie forgave him and during their final date Tom hinted that he was falling for her.

This season of Love Island saw 35 contestants enter the villa, while six of the finalists were islanders who made their debut on the show on Day 1.

