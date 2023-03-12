In an exclusive interview for RadioTimes.com , Will's dad, Andrew, shared his thoughts on the current season, particularly his views on Australian bombshell Jessie.

Love Island star Will Young's dad has revealed what he thinks about his son's new girlfriend Jessie Wynter ahead of the parents' visit on Sunday 12th March.

"She’s such a lovely and genuine young woman, and one that can fit in well with the family dynamic," he gushed. "It’s a bonus that she’s already turned her hand to looking after animals because we could always do with her help on the farm. She’d make a stunning step-mother to those beautiful piggies and we cannot wait for her to meet them."

Jessie and Will on the terrace. ©ITV Plc

Speaking of his favourite moments from Will's time on the show, he added: "It definitely has to be between the sexy dancing as a pirate and when he first coupled up with Jessie. With regard to the dancing I didn’t know he had it in him, but I know his older brother has been coaching his TikTok dances for quite some time. That said the happiest moment was seeing him couple up with Jessie for the first time, he had that genuine look of vulnerability and hope when he was doing so and we are so happy that feeling was reciprocated."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jessie first appeared on season 2 of the Australian version of Love Island back in 2019.

She returned for the UK version as a "professional bombshell" alongside Aaron Waters this year, and has since grown close to Will, who she made her boyfriend on Friday night's episode.

During their date, the pair talked about their living arrangements, with Jessie planning to move to the UK to be with Will. So, she'll be delighted to hear that the doors of Will's farm are open for her.

Jessie Wynter ITV

Asked if he wants Jessie to move to their farm, Andrew continued: "Yes, yes and yes - do I need to say any more? ... The alpacas will love her in time, they always tend to spit at anyone on a first encounter so we just hope this doesn’t put her off! William is possibly missing his pigs and dogs the most but we are sure that they will sense William’s love for Jessie and will instantly start falling for her, too."

More like this

At the end of Friday's episode, it was revealed that Will and Jessie had received votes from the other Love Island 2023 cast for being the least compatible couple, along with Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan, and Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall. The result put them at risk of being dumped from the island.

On whether he thinks his son and Jessie can win season 9, Andrew said: "It would be lovely to see them win, but we don’t care either way as they will be winners in our eyes. William left the farm looking for love and he’s definitely found someone compatible, that is loving and caring and is someone that we all most certainly approve of. He needs to know that he’s done us proud and we are glad that he’s happy. Anything else is a bonus."

Will and Jessie on their date ITV

With the Love Island 2023 final taking place on Monday 13th March, it's expected that the parents and family members will visit the villa this Sunday, as is Love Island tradition.

And Andrew has some vital questions for Jessie when he meets her, which of course have to do with the farm!

"How quickly can you lamb a ewe? How many lambs can you bottle at once? How do you feel about having pigs in the house?" he revealed when asked what he plans to say to Jessie.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.