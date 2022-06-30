Love Island's Casa Amor to start next week, says ITV reporter

Amid speculation the moment might be just around the corner, ITV entertainment reporter Radzi Chinyanganya seemed to let slip when Casa Amor is happening on Good Morning Britain today (Thursday 30th June).

With Love Island fans sensing the big Casa Amor twist approaching, talk is focused on when exactly the villa will be split in two and the couples faced with their toughest test yet.

After recapping all the drama from last night's recoupling, Radzi ran through the bookies' current odds, with Jacques O'Neill and Paige Thorne and Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack favourites to win.

"With Casa Amor coming next week that could all change in an eye blink," he said.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

RadioTimes.com has contacted ITV asking for confirmation.

Last night saw the fallout from the previous episode's heart rate challenge continue, with Dami and Andrew Le Page both having some making up to do to get back in the good books of Indiyah and Tasha Ghouri respectively.

Serving the girls breakfast seemed to do the trick, while Jacques also made a beeline for Paige to apologise for how he'd behaved the night before when she had tried to talk to him about his heart rate being raised the most by his ex, Gemma Owen.

Love Island's Jacques and Paige ITV

But the real action came later in the day, when the girls found out they'd be picking their boys in a recoupling that night.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was in a position of power as she weighed up her options: Davide Sanclimenti, Jay Younger or Charlie Radnedge.

In the end, she appeared to lay her cards on the table by picking Davide – could the pair rekindle their romance after all?

Things got rocky, however, when Danica Taylor chose to couple up with Jay, who Antigoni Buxton had her sights set on, leaving a less-than-pleased Antigoni to pair up with Charlie.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.