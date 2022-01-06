Who left The Apprentice 2022? First fired contestant revealed

After two years off air, The Apprentice returned this week, with the new candidates getting stuck into their very challenge.

For episode one, The Apprentice 2022 cast were split into two teams and had to come up with a brand, logo and advertisement for a luxury cruise ship.

The girls were followed by Lord Sugar’s newest advisor, Tim Campbell, who many may recognise as the first winner of the show. Campbell is currently filling in for Claude Littner.

The boys were chaperoned by Baroness Karren Brady, who joined the show back in 2009.

At the end of the episode, Sugar revealed the winner of the first task, which just so happened to be the girls, who had a more consistent brand idea, meaning one of the boys would be going home.

But who was it?

Here’s who left The Apprentice this week, and what they had to say about their exit.

Who left The Apprentice?

Week One – Harry Mahmood

Harry Mahmood was the first contestant to be eliminated from series 16. It was felt by many that Harry had been “disruptive” during the challenge and, although he was right about the logo, which was compared to a “turd”, didn’t voice it in a way which the others found supportive.

Project manager Akshay Thakrar brought Harry and Akeem Bundu-Kamara back to the boardroom, and in the end it was decided that Mahmood would be going home.

“It’s a bit unfortunate because all my friends and family and everyone I work with have sent me such nice comments, so hopefully after the episode they can make up their mind and decide if the decision was viable or I got hard done by,” Harry said, adding: “Personally, I think I was hard done by!”

The Apprentice airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursdays at 9pm.