This meant that the show saw a major overhaul, with a story being told, featuring a brand new cast, led by Harry Potter's Alfred Enoch.

Enoch played an injured soldier recovering from temporary paralysis, who began to believe that suspicious deaths were taking place all around him on the hospital ward – but was this threat real or imagined?

Also featuring in the cast were John Hannah, Richard Rankin and Ashley Jensen, but who else starred and who did they all play?

More like this

Here's everything you need to know about the cast of Trust Me season 2 – from the characters they're playing to where you've seen them before.

Alfred Enoch plays Corporal Jamie McCain

Alfred Enoch plays Corporal Jamie McCain. BBC

Who is Corporal Jamie McCain? Corporal Jamie McCain was a victim of a surprise enemy attack, which has left him temporarily paralysed. Transported to a hospital in Glasgow, Jamie is reluctant to speak to anyone about his past, and seems to be estranged from his family. When patients begin to die around him under mysterious circumstances, Jamie is determined to figure out the truth.

Where have I seen Alfred Enoch before? Enoch is probably best known for his role as Dean Thomas in the Harry Potter film franchise, and as Wes Gibbins in How To Get Away With Murder. He has also appeared in Sherlock's The Sign of Three, Troy: Fall of a City, Broadchurch, This is Christmas, Foundation and The Couple Next Door.

John Hannah plays Archie Watson

John Hannah plays Archie Watson.

Who is Archie Watson? Archie Watson is the clinical lead, who at first comes across as awkward but benign. However, his tactless jokes mask a more sinister side to him...

"All the characters are under suspicion at different points, and I think that's part of the whole kind of structure on this variation of a closed room whodunnit," John Hannah said during a press Q&A following the series' screening. Asked how he prepared for the role, Hannah revealed that he consulted his sister (a nurse) for guidance on how to pronounce certain medical terms.

"From my point of view, obviously, I didn't have to inject or do anything. You have to learn to say certain words correctly," he said. "There was some prescription where I was like, 'Ooh that's a tricky one', and I asked my sister, who's a nurse."

Where have I seen John Hannah before? Hannah is probably best-known for his roles in Four Weddings and a Funeral and in The Mummy film franchise. He's worked on both sides of the Atlantic, and on TV has also appeared in A Touch of Cloth, Cold Blood, Atlantis, Agents of SHIELD, The Last of Us, Black Mirror and Transplant.

Richard Rankin plays Dr Alex Kiernan

Richard Rankin plays Dr Alex Kiernan.

Who is Dr Alex Kiernan? A neurologist, Kiernan is engaged to fellow doctor Zoe Wade. Dedicated to his job, beyond his professional exterior he can be callous and steely.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Richard Rankin said: "Alex is one of the doctors on the wards. He's a consummate professional. I think one of things that opens Alex up particularly to this drama is he's slightly out of touch with people's emotions, [which] is probably a good character note. [It] ... attributes to his perspective on things.

"He's borderline OCD [Obsessive Compulsive Disorder], he's a very specific guy in the way he functions."

Where have I seen Richard Rankin before? Rankin is best known for playing the Scottish professor Roger Wakefield in hit period drama Outlander. He's also starred in Thirteen, The Replacement, Midsomer Murders and The Last Kingdom.

Ashley Jensen plays Debbie

Ashley Jensen plays Debbie.

Who is Debbie? Debbie is a dedicated physiotherapist, whose attempts to converse with Jamie about his accident are rebuffed. On the surface unimpeachable, a complex relationship with Archie potentially leaves Debbie vulnerable.

Where have I seen Ashley Jensen before? Jensen is best known for her roles as the self-centred Fran in Catastrophe, as Christina McKinney in Ugly Betty, Maggie Jacobs in Ricky Gervais' Extras, Emma in After Life and most recently DI Ruth Calder in Shetland.

Katie Clarkson-Hill plays Dr Zoe Wade

Katie Clarkson-Hill plays Zoe Wade.

Who is Dr Zoe Wade? One of the doctors on the ward, Zoe is engaged to and lives with fellow doctor Alex Kiernan. She's kind to eccentric patient Danny, bonding with him over their shared love of Doctor Who. However, she's also hiding mental health issues, which have previously forced her to take long stints of leave.

Katie Clarkson-Hill said of her character: "Being a good doctor is very, very important to her, but she kind of has this strong moral compass, this drive to do what she believes is right which is not necessarily always what she's expected to do at work. She's very much follow her heart rather than her head.'

Asked about the character of Zoe in an interview with RadioTimes.com, creator Dan Sefton teased: "She's obviously got problems. We see her stealing medication. We know that she's got problems. But is that her biggest problem?"

Where have I seen Katie Clarkson-Hill before? Clarkson-Hill played the roles of Charlotte Crockleby in Guilt, Sadie in Grantchester and Joanne in Hanna. She's also appeared various other mystery dramas, including Vera, Scott & Bailey and Grace.

Elliot Cooper plays Danny Adams

Elliot Cooper plays Danny Adams.

Who is Danny Adams? Danny is an eccentric, Doctor Who-obsessed patient who is on the autistic spectrum. He quickly takes to Jamie, and encourages him to stay alert in the hospital, warning him of hidden dangers — but are the conspiracies in his head the result of his injuries?

Creator Dan Sefton told RadioTimes.com that Danny's love of Doctor Who was a "playful nod" to the drama's former star Jodie Whittaker, who led series one before being cast as the Thirteenth Doctor.

"We knew when we were creating it that obviously Jodie had moved on to that role and to do something different,” Sefton said, "so it sort of just came to me in a flash, and I thought, well, it’s kind of fun – it fit with the character [of Danny] – so we have a bit of a nod and a wink to the history of Trust Me."

Where have I seen Elliot Cooper before? This is Cooper's first major television role.

Amiera Darwish plays Dr Laila Karimi

Amiera Darwish plays Dr Laila Karimi.

Who is Dr Laila Karimi? Laila is a clinical psychologist and friend of Zoe's.

Where have I seen Amiera Darwish before? Darwish has appeared in series including Casualty, Doctors and Shetland.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sarah Niles plays Stella McCain

Sarah Niles plays Stella McCain.

Who is Stella McCain? Mother to Corporal Jamie McCain, Stella is estranged from her son, but is seeking to reconnect since his transfer to a hospital in Glasgow, the same city where the McCain family moved to when Jamie was 15 years old.

Where have I seen Sarah Niles before? Niles is perhaps best known for her role as Dr Sharon in Ted Lasso, while she has also appeared in Doctor Who, Peep Show, Beautiful People, Waterloo Road, Dracula, Trying, I May Destroy You, Viewpoint, The Sandman, Riches and This is Christmas.

Jamie Michie plays Charlie

Jamie Michie plays Charlie.

Who is Charlie? An old army friend of Jamie's. Charlie is trying to cope with the memories of his military past.

Where have I seen Jamie Michie before? Michie has had roles in series including Game of Thrones, Back To Life, Shetland, Black Mirror, Silent Witness, Deadwater Fell, Wedding Season, Somewhere Boy, The Full Monty, Mary & George and Baby Reindeer, as well as films such as Outlaw King.

Trust Me season 2 will stream on Netflix from Tuesday 30th April 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.