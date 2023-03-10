Last year, Apple treated us to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus at its Far Out live stream event in September 2022. The iPhone 14 went on general sale on 16th September (following a week-long pre-order period), and the iPhone 14 Plus landed with UK retailers on 7th October.

Hello, yellow! Apple has proudly announced a bold yellow iPhone will be joining the iPhone 14 family, promising to brighten up your March.

Apple’s latest smartphones are built to last. They have a durable Ceramic Shield front cover, an improved internal design for better sustained performance and easier repairs, plus an all-day battery life — the longest battery life of any iPhone so far. Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, the smartphones also include safety capabilities including Emergency SOS and Crash Detection.

One of the stand-out features on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is its new front TrueDepth camera that automatically focuses on multiple subjects at various distances, offering sharper close-ups which make for a wonderful group selfie.

Both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus support 5G and are Magsafe compatible. The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch display, whereas the Plus has a larger 6.7-inch one. The smartphone was launched in five colourways: (PRODUCT) RED, starlight, midnight, purple and blue — and now, it’s been released in an all new yellow.

More like this

Let’s find out how you can pre-order the yellow iPhone 14 today.

Pre-order the yellow iPhone 14 from £849 at Apple

Thinking of switching to Apple Music? Take a look at our Apple Music vs Spotify guide and the best Apple Music offers.

Apple

The brand new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available to pre-order right now, having been released at 1pm on Friday 10th March, with availability beginning on Tuesday 14th March.

New yellow iPhone 14 UK price

The UK pricing of the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus are the same as when they launched; the iPhone 14 starts at £849, £70 more expensive than its predecessor, the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 Plus is available to buy from £949.

It’s no more expensive to opt for the new yellow colourway, you’ll be pleased to know.

New yellow iPhone 14 specs: how does the new iPhone differ?

In terms of how the new Yellow iPhone 14 compares to the iPhone 14, which originally came in five colourways, the new smartphone packs in exactly the same features and functions, as well as the improved camera and battery life.

Speaking about the announcement of the new Yellow iPhone 14, Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, said: “People love their iPhone and rely on it every day for all that they do, and now there’s an exciting addition to the line-up with a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The extraordinary battery life, lightweight design, pro-level camera and video features, ground-breaking safety capabilities like Emergency SOS via satellite, and all iOS 16 has to offer make iPhone 14 a great option for anyone in the market for a new iPhone”.

In our iPhone 14 review, we compared the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 13, judging its improved camera and battery, as well as the new crash detection feature. On the whole, though, the two smartphones are pretty similar, with them both running off the efficient A15 Bionic chip.

Thinking of upgrading to the iPhone 14 Pro? Take a look at our iPhone 14 Pro review.

How to pre-order the new yellow iPhone 14 in the UK

The yellow iPhone 14 is available to pre-order from a range of UK retailers. As per Apple tradition, the pre-order window is very small, starting at 1pm on Friday 10th March and ending when availability begins on Tuesday 14th March.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What are the other iPhone 14 colours?

Apple

Can't wait for the yellow iPhone 14 to land? Or perhaps you prefer a smartphone in a different colour? After all, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus have five to choose from: (PRODUCT) RED, starlight, midnight, purple and blue. Take a look at the UK retailers stocking the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus:

Advertisement

Stay up to date with our Technology section for the latest releases, such as the OPPO Find N2 Flip release date, Samsung Galaxy S23 Series release date and Samsung Galaxy Book3 release date.