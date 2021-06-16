Wondering why everyone is a cartoon? How to use ‘Cartoon’ Viola AI Artist app and whether it keeps your data

Wide eyed and soft featured faces have been popping up all over social media for the past year as people posted cartoon-like photos of themselves.

Snapchat created a lens last year (which ended up becoming the Snapchat dog filter as it was used on pets), that developed and TikTok users took on to get a Disney look.

Snapchat has now released more lens in the cartoon style, and, if you don’t have Snapchat there’s an app, Voila AI Artist, that people are using to get the same result. We break down the Snapchat lenses you can use and the Voila AI Artist options.

What is Voila?

If you don’t have Snapchat you may opt for Voila AI Artist, a photo editor app for iOs or Android. This is mainly used to post to Instagram and Twitter at the moment. Viola uses AI to change your selfie’s look. So you can upload the selfie and then it changes that to a cartoon look. It’s image based rather than a lens like Snapchat, which is the main difference here. Note: Lens not a filter!

Voila AI Artist actually has three filters, 3D cartoon, Royalty 3D and Baby 3D. There’s another option that combines the options in a collage too. You can also see what your favourite celebrities look like as a cartoon with the celeb image search.

Is Voila AI Artist free?

The app is free to use on iPhone and Android, but it does come with ads. There’s a premium ad-free version. Warning: If you go free the ads are long and you usually get more than one for every photo you upload.

How to use Voila AI Artist

Download the Voila AI Artist on iPhone or Android Open the app up (it will ask for permission for the camera roll) Choose one of the four modes Choose your camera option: Camera (take a pic), Gallery (upload), Celebrity (search for a celeb) Snap the photo, upload or search as you want to Voila will render, you will see a few ads You’ll get your result with a few options Select what you want and then share!

Does Voila AI Artist keep your data?

In the privacy statement it says it deletes your photos 24 to 48 hours after you used it in the app. Voila does collect personal information – as does its parent company – to share with third-party partners and advertisers.

What Snapchat cartoon lens can I use?

There a few cartoon Snapchat lens you can use. The first is Cartoon Face that was released back in August 2020. Then there was Cartoon, the slightly more advanced option that makes your whole face look like you stepped into a Disney animation.

Then the third is Cartoon 3D style, this is the latest released (June 2021). The lens makes you look more like a Pixar character, it also lets you choose gender.

Snapchat will let you create a clip which is why TikTok users seem to prefer it.

How to use Snapchat Cartoon Face Lens

Open the Cartoon Face Lens or find it in the app then:

Open Snapchat Head to the camera option Click on the face icon (right of the camera button) Choose Explore Search – Cartoon Snapchat will show you Lenses, but look for Cartoon Face Hold the camera down Save to camera roll to share elsewhere.

How to use Snapchat Cartoon Lens

This is the one that reacts on video.

Open up Snapchat Head to the camera option Click on the face icon Choose Explore Search – Cartoon Snapchat will bring up the lenses, choose Cartoon Hold down the camera to film Save and share!

How to use Snapchat Cartoon 3D Style Lens

Open Snapchat Head to the camera option Click on the face icon Choose Explore Search – Cartoon 3D style Snapchat will bring up the lenses, choose Cartoon 3D style Hold down the camera to film Save and share!

