This lightweight, pocket-sized smartphone combines the largest cover screen on any flip phone with an all-day battery life, so you don't need to worry about running out of charge when you're out and about. Plus, it has SUPERVOOC flash charging, too. This best-in-class charging can juice up a 4,500mAh battery in under an hour, and take a battery to 50 per cent charge in 23 minutes.

The Find N2 Flip's vertical cover screen not only helps users stay on top of their notifications (handling up to six at a time), but also lets users complete tasks without needing to open the smartphone. On top of that, there's the option to customise the home screen with interactive elements, such as GIFs, to make your smartphone totally personal to you.

In terms of its features, the Find N2 Flip weighs just 191g and is 7.45mm thick, making it an extremely sleek-looking smartphone. With its micro-arc and precision-curved glass back cover, the OPPO Find N2 Flip offers a comfortable fit in your hand, whether it's open or closed. And although the flip phone may be small, it is mighty. Powered by world-class hardware, it features a flagship camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor, powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ (a smartphone chip with performance leading CPU and graphics), and ultra-fast dual-SIM 5G connectivity.

No matter the environment — come rain or shine, brilliant blue skies or cloudy weather — the Find N2 Flip's 6.8-inch E6 AMOLED display is picture perfect with its advanced anti-reflection film and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness, which adapts to various environments. The flip phone also has cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio and smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

While the Find N2 Flip is OPPO's first-ever foldable smartphone for UK audiences, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers Samsung's most innovative folding technology and has been available to buy since autumn 2022. See how the OPPO Find N2 Flip fares against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review.

Pre-order the Find N2 Flip for £849 at OPPO

OPPO unveiled its first foldable smartphone for UK audiences on Wednesday 15th February in London. The OPPO Find N and OPPO Find N2 series has had huge success in China, and we're sure the Find N2 Flip will have a positive reaction overseas, too.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip became available to pre-order from its initial launch on 15th February, and will be available to buy outright from Tuesday 2nd March. It's worth noting that although the smartphone is available to pre-order now, it'll be shipped from its on-sale date of Tuesday 2nd March 2023.

Customers can pre-order the Find N2 Flip in Astral Black or Moonlight Purple.

OPPO Find N2 Flip UK price

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is priced at £849 for both the Astral Black and Moonlight Purple colourways.

You can pre-order the Find N2 Flip right now as it was released on Wednesday 15th February, and pre-orders will be shipped from Tuesday 2nd March. Customers can buy the smartphone outright from Tuesday 2nd March.

How to buy the OPPO Find N2 Flip in the UK

As well as the OPPO UK site, the Find N2 Flip is available to pre-order right now at a number of UK retailers, such as Currys and Very. If you'd prefer to pay monthly rather than to buy outright, carriers such as O2 and EE are offering monthly contracts for the brand new smartphone.

Two exceptions to this are Vodafone and Argos. The Find N2 Flip will be available to buy at Vodafone from Thursday 2nd March, and to pre-order at Argos from tomorrow (Tuesday 21st February).

OPPO Find N2 Flip UK availability

Luckily for us, there's a lot of choice when it comes to purchasing the brand new OPPO Find N2 Flip. Here are all the UK retailers you can pre-order the foldable phone from:

Best OPPO Find N2 Flip deals today

Get a free pair of OPPO Enco X2 wireless earphones

What's the deal: This is one of the most common offers we've come across when researching OPPO Find N2 Flip deals. If you pre-order the brand-new Find N2 Flip from either OPPO, Very, Carphone Warehouse, EE or O2, you'll receive a pair of OPPO Enco X2 wireless earphones. Be quick though, this offer expires on Wednesday 1st March.

Why we chose it: The OPPO Enco X2 wireless earphones have an RRP of £169, and this deal gives them to you for absolutely free. Plus, the wireless earbuds are guaranteed to be compatible with your new Find N2 Flip smartphone.

Up to six months' free Disney Plus with O2

What's the deal: As it customary with O2, you'll bag yourself something extra when you pre-order the OPPO Find N2 Flip. If you choose the 2GB plan for £41.31 a month, you'll receive three months' free Disney Plus. The 30GB plan for £42.30 gives you six months' free Apple Music and six months of an 'Extra', like Amazon Music. The 100GB plan for £43.31 per month will see you claim three months' free Apple Music, plus three months of an 'Extra', such as Disney Plus and Audible.

Take a look at our Apple Music vs Spotify and Amazon Music vs Spotify guides.

Why we chose it: Who doesn't love a freebie? Especially if it's one you'll actually use, such as top streaming services like Disney Plus, and subscriptions like Audible, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Prime.

Bag a free Google One 100G six month trial

What's the deal: If you pre-order the Find N2 Flip at OPPO, you'll receive six months' free Google One 100G.

Why we chose it: A Google One 100G subscription gives you 100 gigabytes to share with up to five family members, as well as access to Google experts, Play Store credits, special editing features in Google Photos, discounts on Google hardware, and deals on select hotels.

Claim a free smartphone case

What's the deal: Customers can pre-order the Find N2 Flip from OPPO, between Wednesday 15th February and Monday 1st March 2023, and bag themselves a free, premium phone case.

Why we chose it: If you're anything like us, you'll know a phone case is vital to keep your smartphone in tip-top condition. Plus, this premium case from OPPO perfectly complements either the Astral Black or Moonlight Purple colourway, depending on which Find N2 Flip you opt for.

