Yesterday (Tuesday 17th January), Apple announced it was adding M2 Pro and M2 Max chips to its all-new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and the tech giant has just unveiled it's also adding M2 and M2 Pro chips to the Mac mini.

This small desktop computer has just gotten even mightier: the Mac mini is now more powerful and more affordable.

The M2 promises to deliver a speedier performance, more unified memory, advanced connectivity, and support for up to two displays. Meanwhile, the new M2 Pro chip delivers a professional-level performance to the Mac mini for the first time, as well as support for up to three displays.

And these improvements come with a new, more affordable starting price of £649.

Mac mini has therefore just become even more powerful, capable, and affordable - and you can pre-order the Mac mini today. Let's take a look at the UK release date, pricing points, and specifications.

The new Mac mini, complete with M2 and M2 Pro, is available from £649. You can pre-order the model right now, with deliveries taking place from Tuesday 24th January. The Mac mini is also available to buy on Tuesday 24th January, too.

The 8-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU Mac mini with 8GB Unified Memory and 256GB SSD Storage costs £649. For the exact same specifications, except with 512GB SSD Storage, it's £849. Both of these models come with the all-new M2 chip.

For an additional two CPU cores, an extra six GPU cores, as well as 16GB Unified Memory and 512GB SSD Storage, the M2 Pro Mac mini will set you back £1,399.

How to pre-order the new Mac mini (2023) in the UK

Starting at £649, the new Mac mini is more affordable than ever. With M2 and M2 Pro, it is available to pre-order right now (Wednesday 18th January) from the UK Apple Store, with it arriving to customers and in Apple Store locations from next Tuesday 24th January.

There's also the option to add AppleCare+ to your new Mac mini. AppleCare+ provides technical support and additional hardware coverage from Apple to give you peace of mind when purchasing a new product. After all, the Mac mini may be more affordable, but it's still not cheap!

New Mac mini (2023) spec: what is new?

Let's compare the M2 and M2 Pro Mac mini to the previous generation. We already know the CPU and GPU offers higher memory bandwidth and a more powerful media engine, but what does that look like in practice?

When up against the Mac mini with Intel Core i7-3770, the M2 offers up to 22 times faster machine learning image upscaling performance in Pixelmator Pro, and over nine times faster complex timeline rendering in Final Cut Pro.

How about the M2 Pro? When compared to the M1 Mac mini (first generation), the M2 Pro delivers up to two and a half times faster graphics performance in Affinity Photo, over four times faster ProRed transcode in Final Cut Pro, and, one for the gamers, almost three times faster gameplay in Resident Evil Village.

