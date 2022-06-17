While the Xiaomi 12 Pro has its flaws, it's also one of the most genuinely premium-feeling handsets on the market right now and it was recognised in our best smartphone guide as a result. It's not recommended for mobile gamers, as the handset has been known to overheat during gaming sessions, but it packs fantastic features and a great camera.

Xiaomi has slashed the price of its flagship phone, the Xiaomi 12 Pro, as part of a huge sale. It's now £273 cheaper than its launch price of £1049.

Our reviewers have tested the phone and loved its tactile feel, as well as its fast-charging facility and snappy easy-to-use camera. It scored a commendable four-star rating in our full Xiaomi 12 Pro review.

Save over £270 with this Xiaomi 12 Pro offer

Having launched at £1049, it's one of the more expensive flagship phones going, but this is a chance to pick up the Xiaomi 12 Pro for a more palatable price. Down at £776, it's a £273 discount on the launch price and feels fairer, given that the phone does have one or two issues. It's a whopping 26% saving on the original price.

However, the deal is only available between the 18th and 26th of June, so you'll need to snap up a phone fast if you want to save.

Xiaomi 12 Pro | £1049 £776 (save £273 or 26%) at Mi Store

Besides the Xiaomi 12 Pro, the Xiaomi 'Mi Store' is offering loads more discounted devices during this short sales period.

For those looking for a more affordable option, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro is listed among our picks of the best budget phones this year and it's in the sale too. Check out the deals below or take a look at our Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro review for more information.

Note, this deal is also only available within the 18th-26th June window, but this can be snapped up with a discount at a few retailers currently.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro | £319 £266 (save £53 or 16%)

For more deals from the Xiaomi sale, check out the Mi Store between the 18th and 26th, or head over to our best mid-range phone guide for more great smartphone options.

