Everything we know so far about the new Sonos Roam portable speaker ahead of tonight’s launch

Sonos is one of the most revered brands in the smart speaker world, so it’s fair to say we’re pretty excited to hear a new Sonos speaker is on the way.

Expected to be revealed at a launch event tonight (9th March), leaked details suggest the latest addition to the Sonos speaker family will be the Sonos Roam.

And a series of leaks now mean that (we think) we have a pretty good idea of what the new Bluetooth portable speaker will look like.

This new Sonos Roam speaker will join the Sonos One, the more affordable Sonos One SL and the brand’s original portable speaker, the Sonos Move.

With everything we’ve heard so far, the Sonos Roam could be the perfect companion for all those summer BBQs in the garden.

Of course, we’ll have to wait for the exact details to be confirmed at tonight’s event, but here is everything we know so far, including the release date, price, design and some key features.

Sonos Roam release date

At a launch event tonight (9th March), we expect Sonos to reveal a lot more about the Sonos Roam. Along with specs and pricing, we should also find out a release date and when we can expect to be able to buy the new portable Bluetooth speaker.

So far, predictions suggest that the Sonos Roam will be available in April.

How much will the Sonos Roam cost?

No official prices have been released yet, but the Sonos Roam is expected to cost around £120 ($169).

This will make the Sonos Roam the cheapest Sonos speaker available, taking that spot from the Sonos One SL, which currently costs £179.

Sonos Roam specs: what will the Sonos portable speaker look like?

It is a similar story when we get to discussion specifications, too. Sonos is yet to confirm any details about this new speaker, but reports from The Verge tell us a lot about what to expect.

So far, it looks to be the smallest speaker released by Sonos. It is smaller and thinner than that of the Sonos Move, looking more akin to other Bluetooth speakers such as the Ultimate Ears Boom or Bose Soundlink Revolve II.

To enable you to get the most out of its portability, it is reported to be waterproof with an IP67 rating and offer up to 10 hours of music from a full charge. This should mean you can be out in the garden for most of the day without any concerns about running out of juice.

When it comes to charging, it will be supplied with a USB charging cable but will also work with a wireless charging dock (sold separately).

However, the smaller size and price tag doesn’t seem to mean that Sonos is cutting down on its features. Just like the Sonos Move, the Sonos Roam is also expected to have built-in microphones to give you hands-free control via Google Assistant or Alexa.

These microphones will also be used for the Auto Trueplay function that will allow the speaker to automatically adjust the music to best fill the room it is situated in. It sounds simple, but it can make a big difference if you’re trying to fill a big room and want to avoid any echo.

Overall, it sounds like Sonos is fitting a lot of its highly-praised smart features into a new, smaller package. This, combined with the more affordable price tag, makes for a very exciting new addition to the Sonos range.

