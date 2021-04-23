The new purple iPhone 12 is now available to pre-order at O2

There were both surprises and disappointments for iPhone fans during Apple’s launch event earlier this week.

Those hoping for any official disclosure around the iPhone 13 were left wanting: not a single detail was dropped about Apple’s next flagship phone, which is slated for the typical autumn release. However, the execs at Apple did throw a curveball our way in the form of a brand-new, purple-coloured iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini.

That’s right: a purple iPhone. And it’s just been made available for pre-order.

Bright colours definitely made for a theme during the Apple Spring Loaded event on Tuesday: the event opened with a rainbow-like arc sweeping through the grounds of the brand’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. We were also dazzled by the all-new iMac, which is available in six bright, prismatic colours.

But while viewers were anticipating a new generation of iMac to be unveiled, nobody saw this new version of the iPhone coming.

It’s not the first time a purple iPhone has been available: the iPhone 11 is available in a lilac colour. But it’s nothing like the rich, deep purple of the new 12. If, like us, you’re reminded of the signature colour of a certain confectionary company, then you’re not the only one. Apple seemed to revel in the purple iPhone 12’s chocolatey connotations by introducing it in a segment with ‘The Candy Man’ from ‘Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory’ as the backing song.

Purple iPhone price and where to pre-order

As everybody knows, flagships don’t come cheap – and certainly not when they’re coming off Apple’s conveyor belt. The good news is that the new purple iPhone will be priced exactly like every other handset in the range. The SIM-only purple iPhone 12 handset costs £799, while the iPhone 12 mini costs £699. They’re both available to pre-order as of today, 23rd April.

Where to buy the purple iPhone 12

Other iPhone 12 deals

While we haven’t yet spotted the purple colourway at these providers, it’s worth keeping an eye out today. Not sure which iPhone is right for you? Compare the iPhone 12 vs mini vs Pro vs Pro Max in our guide.

iPhone 12 mini – from £699

iPhone 12 – from £799

What else was launched at the Apple event?

The purple iPhone was an exciting announcement, but it definitely played second fiddle to a host of other products due for a 2021 release from Apple. Much was made of the all-new AirTags, a Tile-like device that lets you track down missing items with your paired phone. You can take a look at our Apple AirTags release date page to find out more.

There was also the new iMacs, which boast an even slimmer build than before, along with a larger, 24-inch display that offers 4.5K resolution, plus newly designed aluminium keyboards that come with the Touch ID that we’re accustomed to seeing on iPhones.

The real showstopper came in the form of the iPad Pro, which boasts all sorts of innovative new features like a mini LED display, a Thunderbolt connection, and a ‘Center Stage’ function that lets the camera automatically follow people in-shot as they move back and forth. For a more in-depth look, check out our new iPad release date page.

That said, the name mentioned most throughout Spring Loaded of the M1, Apple’s new chip. Offering 75% faster speeds across both the iMac and iPad Pro, this cutting-edge little processor seems to be behind all the latest developments and features. Though nothing was revealed, we have a feeling the M1 might find its way into the next generation of earbuds – you can read our Airpods 3 release date page for all the latest rumours.

And if purple just isn’t your colour, and you’d rather hold on for the next handset from Apple, there’s our iPhone 13 release date.

Interested in the iPhone 12? See how this handset weighs up against its rival in our iPhone 12 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 comparison.